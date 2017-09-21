WGMD Fishing Report 9-21-17

The wind laid out a bit on Wednesday, but small craft advisories still flew for the ocean and will continue right through Thursday. By the time the waves from Jose subside I fear the ones from Maria will arrive.

The drive-on beaches are in pretty bad shape, but they may be open for the surf tournament this weekend. If they are be careful as what looks like a patch of wet sand could be a sink hole. Stay close to the base of the dunes where drier sand should be available.

It looks like the Delaware Bay may be fishable by the weekend. Even then seas will be running to three feet or more so don’t expect a smooth ride in a small boat. I would stick to the Inner and Outer walls and the Ice Breakers, but I don’t think I would toggle off the ocean side of the Outer Wall. It only takes one big wave to set a boat on the wall and put you and your crew in a lot of danger. I have caught a lot of fish drifting along the inside of the Outer Wall where the seas should be manageable.

Finally, there is the fishing pier on Cape Henlopen State Park where it is possible to catch flounder and spot.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.