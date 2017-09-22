WGMD Fishing Report 9-22-17

Small craft advisories for the ocean were up on Thursday and the latest marine weather carries them right through Saturday. In the bay, the seas will be much less and small boaters should be able to fish there.

Julie at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid and the Grizzly made their last run of the summer sea bass season and came in with a large number of fish to almost three pounds. Theirs was the only catch reports she had.

We talked with Chris at Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em who told us their head boats did not sail and, to the best of his knowledge, no one else from Indian River Marina did either.

Eddie from Old Inlet Bait and Tackle said he did hear of small bluefish caught from the surf in spite of the rough conditions. Small blues were also caught out of Indian River Inlet on metal lures and Speck rigs. As of now, the Fall Surf Fishing Classic is on.

The bay, the surf or freshwater will be your only choices for this weekend.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.