WGMD Fishing Report 9-23-17

Small craft advisories remain in effect for the ocean through Saturday. On Friday I was unable to find anyone who ventured out for the day. I do expect the larger head boats to try it on Saturday.

Tony at Lewes Harbour Marina told us no one left the dock due to the rough conditions in the ocean. Here too I look for a few boats to fish on Saturday.

At the fishing pier on Cape Henlopen State Park, Dave from Lighthouse View Tackle said several keeper flounder were caught on live mullet out of the slough that runs just behind the surf line. This occurred very early in the morning. The rest of the day it was small stuff from the end of the pier.

I stopped by Herring Point to check out the surf and it did appear fishable. The water was a bit on the dirty side, but that should not hurt the fishing in the Fall Surf Fishing Classic. Fresh mullet will become hard to find so stock up early.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em Bert said the head boats did not sail, but they will try to get out on Saturday.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.