WGMD Fishing Report 9-24-17

Small craft advisories remain in effect for the ocean through Sunday. A few boats tried fishing in the ocean on Saturday, and all they got for their trouble was a butt womping.

Tony at Lewes Harbour Marina said some private boats fished in the bay and caught a few trout and croaker. The Captain’s Lady out of Bowers Beach had a very good catch of flounder, blues and trout.

At the fishing pier on Cape Henlopen State Park, Dave from Lighthouse View Tackle told us no flounder on Saturday, but kings did return along with some croaker. Both of these fish will take bloodworms.

The Fall Surf Fishing Classic drew 280 anglers and they are catching blues and kings. The largest fish so far is a 16-inch bluefish. The contest ends on Sunday and I hope to have the results for Monday’s report.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em, Chris said both head boats managed to get out, but rough seas made for difficult fishing conditions. A few croaker and bluefish were caught on the Captain Bob and the Judy V.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.