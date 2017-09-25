WGMD Fishing Report 9-25-17

Small craft advisories remain in effect for the ocean through Monday. The Captain Bob ran out of Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em on Sunday, but they only brought in two flounder and they released a red drum.

Julie at Lewes Harbour Marina said Dave Pollock caught a citation-sized kingfish weighing 1.06 pounds while fishing in Delaware Bay on the Angler.

Dave from Lighthouse View Tackle at the fishing pier on Cape Henlopen State Park reported that several flounder were caught on live-lined mullet. Four of these fish topped three pounds.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle Clark provided us with the results of the Fall Classic Surf Fishing Tournament. Charles Fortner came in first and won $800, Floyd Morton was second worth $600 and Dan Iacangelo was third worth $400. Mike Walker was fourth winning $200 plus an Okuma rod. The top three took home a bronze statue. The big money went to Doug Druschel who took the largest fish and the largest bluefish Calcuttas for a total of $3,420.

