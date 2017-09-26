WGMD Fishing Report 9-26-17

Small craft advisories remain in effect for the ocean through Tuesday.

Monday saw the ocean begin to kick up and only a few private boats gave fishing there a try. Their reports were not encouraging.

Pier fishing has been, if not spectacular, at least a little bit productive. At Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park the report was one keeper flounder and one keeper trout for Monday. The pier at Cape Shores also produced one keeper trout and one keeper flounder. Mullet remains the top bait. Right now high tides are occurring in the early afternoon. As they move closer to sunset fishing from theses piers and from the beach should improve.

The upper Delaware Bay continues to produce trout, flounder, croaker and bluefish. Boaters are hitting the reef sites and other hard structure while several anglers have caught these fish from shore at Bowers Beach. Peeler crab has been the prime bait along with bloodworms and squid.White perch continue to take bloodworms in the tidal creeks and rivers.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.