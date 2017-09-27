WGMD Fishing Report 9-27-17

Small craft advisories remain in effect for the ocean through Wednesday.

Tuesday was much too rough in the ocean or bay for anyone to try and fish from a boat. The only report we had was from the fishing pier on Cape Henlopen State Park where Lighthouse View Tackle reported some blowfish and at least one puppy drum were caught. This pier will be one of the few fishable locations for the remainder of the week as the marine weather is going downhill for the next several days. Even after the hurricane goes by, a cold front will sweep in and turn the wind from northeast to northwest at 15 to 20 with gusts to 30 knots. On the positive side, light winds are forecasted for the weekend.

In addition to the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen, there is another public pier at Massey’s Landing. While most of the fish caught are small, a few sizable flounder have been taken from both locations.

While not exactly a public access point, Canary Creek at the end of Pilottown Road sees quite a bit of fishing activity.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.