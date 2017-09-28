WGMD Fishing Report 9-28-17

Small craft advisories remain in effect for the ocean and the bay through Thursday.

Dave at Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park said it was so windy on Wednesday that only a few folks were fishing and they caught small bluefish.

Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina told us no one went out on Wednesday and he didn’t think anyone would be out on Thursday.

I did see a few reports from boats running out of Ocean City, Maryland and Belmar, New Jersey who caught good numbers of tuna in the canyons on those rare days when they could make the long run. The head boat Golden Eagle out of Belmar ran overnight and had dolphin, tuna and a swordfish. Ocean City charter boats caught tuna and dolphin.

Some good news from Florida. The proposal to allow six long-line boats to set on swordfish in the currently closed spawning area has been withdrawn. The excuse for allowing this was scientific, but the powers that be were not fooled.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.