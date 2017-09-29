WGMD Fishing Report 9-29-17

Small craft advisories remain in effect for the ocean through Friday.

Dave at Lighthouse View Tackle on the fishing pier at Cape Henlopen State Park told us it was another windy day on the pier, but the one or two folks that fished on Thursday managed to catch a few suicidal bluefish.

Julie at Lewes Harbour Marina said no one fished the bay or the ocean on Thursday. The bay may be fishable on Friday, but the weather for the ocean is not good.

I would like to give you a few suggestions on fishing over the weekend, but since the hurricanes have stirred everything up I have no idea what you might find. If you can fish the Delaware Bay from Mispillion Inlet on up to Reef Site 1 you could hit a few croaker, trout, kings and flounder. Before the storms the Mohawk Wreck held good numbers of larger trout and the reef sites had croaker, kings and flounder.

Indian River Bay has seen a few flounder caught on minnows. There are many more shorts than keepers, but at least you are catching something.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.