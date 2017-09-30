WGMD Fishing Report 9-30-17

No small craft advisories for Saturday, at least not until the afternoon.

Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina reported that Vince Kagey on the Miss Kirstin caught seven triggerfish to four pounds for his party on Friday.

At Lighthouse View Tackle on the pier at Cape Henlopen State Park, Dave said a few ladies fishing on the end of the pier put together a nice catch of spot. Otherwise, it was small bluefish.

Eddie at Old Inlet Bait and Tackle told us the inlet and the beach have been covered up with small bluefish. A few shad and short rock were caught at the Inlet.

Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em said their boats did not sail on Friday, but they did see two small black drum caught from Assawoman Bay. One private boat was headed to the deep for an overnighter.

Harry Yingling and I fished the Chesapeake Bay out of Sandy Point State Park at Hackett’s chumming up five rockfish of which two were keepers. I was lucky enough to also catch and release two very large cow-nosed rays.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.