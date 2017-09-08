WGMD Fishing Report 9-8-17

Wednesday was a beautiful day if you like cool and windy. A few boats were able to get out to the ocean and they had mixed results.

Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid came back with only four flounder, but one weighed 7.95 pounds. They also had a couple of sea bass.

At the fishing pier on Cape Henlopen State Park, Lighthouse View Tackle told us a 20.5-inch flounder was caught by an angler jigging a minnow along the pilings. On the down side, the keeper croaker that were there on Wednesday did not return.

At Old Inlet Bait and Tackle, Eddie told us small blues were caught from the surf and the inlet. Cut bait on the surf and small metal lures at the inlet

The head boats out of Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em were able to get out and they did catch some flounder and sea bass. Unfortunately, most of those fish were too small to keep.

Friday looks like the best day of the weekend as seas build to more than eight feet by Sunday. And then there’s Irma.

