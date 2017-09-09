WGMD Fishing Report 9-9-17

Friday was another nice day and those who targeted sea bass in the ocean had good results.

Tommy at Lewes Harbour Marina said the Katydid came in with 30 seabass, 25 triggerfish and one flounder. They were fishing over ocean structure. Tommy had no reports from any other boats.

At Hook ‘em and Cook ‘em Bert told us a private boat fished ocean structure to catch 39 sea bass. The head boats caught lots of short flounder and only one keeper.

At the pier on Cape Henlopen State Park the report was one 22-inch flounder caught on a live minnow jigged along the pilings. Small croaker, blues and spot were caught on bloodworms, clam and bunker.

Old Inlet Bait and Tackle told us small blues were taken from the surf and Indian River Inlet. Small bits of mullet worked on the beach while small, silver spoons produced blues from the inlet.

It looks like we will not see the main punch from Erma, but expect some wind and rain next week. Meanwhile, seas will be three to five feet in the ocean and three feet in the bay.

This is Eric Burnley with your WGMD fishing report.