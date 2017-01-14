WGMD Radio Flea Market 1-14-17

John – Rehoboth 302-226-5505
– 4 vintage metal beer trays Pabst, Schlitz, Schaeffer and Rolling Rock – $60 for all 4
Leo – Seaford 302-629-8022
– Huge collection of magazines on flying; airplanes; aviation, etc. starting editions as old as late 1920s – price negotiable
Ron – Lewes 609-790-4370
– Wall desk of oak – $50
– 3 women’s bikes – $60 each
– Bike hitches for car – $100 each
Robert – Georgetown 302-249-5825
– Freestanding Empire comfort system, unvented, propane fireplace 22,000BTU – $500 obo