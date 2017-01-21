WGMD Radio Flea Market 1-21-17

Lou – Seaford 302-262-9394

– Silver dollar & coin collection: 34 .50-cent pieces – $350 for all 34 coins;

– 10 silver dollars – $550.

Jan – Millsboro 302-947-2168

– LOOKING TO BUY: Bicycle rack for at least 7 bikes for garage/ground usage

Fred – Salisbury 443-366-2462

– LOOKING TO BUY: Reloading equipment to reload ammo

Bob – Georgetown 302-854-0436

– 12-gal. portable air tank 125psi+ – $35.

– Sno-Jo electric snowblower, 18″; 13.5amps; used 1 season – $125.

– Jason telescope by Bushnell 4.5″ reflector, 675x – $100.

Joe – Seaford 443-880-0477

– Fall Creek Sutlery Civil War re-enactment wall tent and fly; all new, never used. Also various C.W. tents

Jerry – Lewes 302-231-8242

– Major league baseball, autographed by entire 1951 NY Giants TEAM; encased – $1,500