WGMD Radio Flea Market 1-21-17

By Mari Lou
Lou – Seaford        302-262-9394
– Silver dollar & coin collection:    34 .50-cent pieces – $350 for all 34 coins;
– 10 silver dollars – $550.

Jan – Millsboro       302-947-2168
LOOKING TO BUY:  Bicycle rack for at least 7 bikes for garage/ground usage

Fred – Salisbury        443-366-2462
LOOKING TO BUY:  Reloading equipment to reload ammo

Bob – Georgetown          302-854-0436
– 12-gal. portable air tank 125psi+ – $35.
– Sno-Jo electric snowblower, 18″; 13.5amps; used 1 season – $125.
– Jason telescope by Bushnell  4.5″ reflector,  675x – $100.

Joe – Seaford        443-880-0477  
– Fall Creek Sutlery Civil War re-enactment wall tent and fly; all new, never used.  Also various C.W. tents

Jerry – Lewes      302-231-8242
– Major league baseball, autographed by entire 1951 NY Giants TEAM; encased – $1,500

 

