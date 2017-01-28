WGMD Radio Flea Market 1-28-17

Tom – Milford      302-228-3832
LOOKING FOR:   help moving inside Milford about a mile; 6-7 pieces of furniture

John – Rehoboth       302-226-5505
– Cuisinart stainless steel 2-slice toaster – $10

Bob – Dagsboro          302-567-7196
– Scott’s lawn spreader  20″, all metal – $25.
– Kerosene heater, 9000btu, w/ 5-gal fuel can – $40.
– Utilitech electric oil radiator – $25

Bob – Greenwood     302-519-5818
– Complete, finished N-scale model railroad; based on 1950s logging operation;  40″ x 72″;  mostly Atlas track & cars; all bldgs & vehicles, locomotives, etc. included – $1,400.00
Michael – Fenwick         302-396-4042
– Full-scale shoe-shine stand; 1 chair w/ brass foot rests; ca. 1960s – $1,500  excellent condition

Joe – Milton       302-236-1039
– 2005 SAAB convertible 9/3 arc  138,000 miles; one owner now in mint condition  Grey w black leather int.; CD/AM/FM satellite – $5,500 (neg)

Bill – Georgetown          302-856-3696
– 48″ laminate kitchen table w/4 chairs, incl. 2 leaves – $75

David       Ellendale      302-542-7818
– Antique ‘pump’ organ    BEST OFFER
-10Lbs. of R-12 refrigerant   $400.

Cheryl      Lewes          302-381-2727
– Husky air compressor, on wheels, $100 come w/ hose

 

