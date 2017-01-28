WGMD Radio Flea Market 1-28-17

Tom – Milford 302-228-3832

LOOKING FOR: help moving inside Milford about a mile; 6-7 pieces of furniture

John – Rehoboth 302-226-5505

– Cuisinart stainless steel 2-slice toaster – $10

Bob – Dagsboro 302-567-7196

– Scott’s lawn spreader 20″, all metal – $25.

– Kerosene heater, 9000btu, w/ 5-gal fuel can – $40.

– Utilitech electric oil radiator – $25

Bob – Greenwood 302-519-5818

– Complete, finished N-scale model railroad; based on 1950s logging operation; 40″ x 72″; mostly Atlas track & cars; all bldgs & vehicles, locomotives, etc. included – $1,400.00

Michael – Fenwick 302-396-4042

– Full-scale shoe-shine stand; 1 chair w/ brass foot rests; ca. 1960s – $1,500 excellent condition

Joe – Milton 302-236-1039

– 2005 SAAB convertible 9/3 arc 138,000 miles; one owner now in mint condition Grey w black leather int.; CD/AM/FM satellite – $5,500 (neg)

Bill – Georgetown 302-856-3696

– 48″ laminate kitchen table w/4 chairs, incl. 2 leaves – $75

David Ellendale 302-542-7818

– Antique ‘pump’ organ BEST OFFER

-10Lbs. of R-12 refrigerant $400.

Cheryl Lewes 302-381-2727

– Husky air compressor, on wheels, $100 come w/ hose