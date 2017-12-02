WGMD Radio Flea Market 12-2-17

Rose – Salisbury 443-260-0708

– 3-wheel motorized scooter by Typhoon, in good condition, red, 2 rechargeable batteries – $600 ***

– Harmer lift for scooter/wheelchair; fits pick-ups and vans incl. remote control, available separately – $1,000

Dale – Bridgeville 302-228-5984

– Set of Bavarian China from Germany, 4 place settings approx. 60 pieces – $300

Mike – Milford 302-535-1882

– Large, white ceramic nativity (creche), 25 pcs., incl. barn w/ light & music box, in excellent condition, no cracks/chips – $100

– Sturdy metal shelves 13″ x 4 ft. many available – $1.00 per shelf

Jeanne – Rehoboth 302-448-6030

– Toro snowblower CCR-2000 2-cycle, 4.5hp elect. or manual start – $200

– 2 white base cabinets, 29″h x 18″w x 21″ – $125each

– 2 swivel rocker rattan chairs w/ cushions – $100

Butch – Harrington 302-398-4586

– Gas fireplace, never used, PRICE REDUCTION – $50.

Giles – Long Neck 443-977-0893

– FREE: ProForm 495-LS Treadmill

– Basketball backboard & rim, brand new (no pole) – $25.

Joe – Rehoboth 302-542-8015

– Amazon Echo device – $100 cash,

Cindy – Lewes 302-645-9510

– Brand-new pair men’s golf shoes, size 8-W, Footjoy, in box – $40

Ron – Lewes 609-790-4370

– 2 bike hitches – $80 each,

– 2 bicycles, 26″ Mongoose, women’s Giant 26″ – $65 each

Holly – Harbeson 302-339-5974

– Gretsch Carolina 5-pc drum kit, barely played, Sabian cymbal package, dampening package – $750 obo

John – Millsboro 302-396-1734

– Collection of 30 snowbabies, brand new, in boxes – $300 for all