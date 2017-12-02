WGMD Radio Flea Market 12-2-17

Rose – Salisbury 443-260-0708
– 3-wheel motorized scooter by Typhoon, in good condition, red, 2 rechargeable batteries – $600 ***
– Harmer lift for scooter/wheelchair; fits pick-ups and vans incl. remote control, available separately – $1,000
Dale – Bridgeville 302-228-5984
– Set of Bavarian China from Germany, 4 place settings approx. 60 pieces – $300
Mike – Milford 302-535-1882
– Large, white ceramic nativity (creche), 25 pcs., incl. barn w/ light & music box, in excellent condition, no cracks/chips – $100
– Sturdy metal shelves 13″ x 4 ft. many available – $1.00 per shelf
Jeanne – Rehoboth 302-448-6030
– Toro snowblower CCR-2000 2-cycle, 4.5hp elect. or manual start – $200
– 2 white base cabinets, 29″h x 18″w x 21″ – $125each
– 2 swivel rocker rattan chairs w/ cushions – $100
Butch – Harrington 302-398-4586
– Gas fireplace, never used, PRICE REDUCTION – $50.
Giles – Long Neck 443-977-0893
– FREE: ProForm 495-LS Treadmill
– Basketball backboard & rim, brand new (no pole) – $25.
Joe – Rehoboth 302-542-8015
– Amazon Echo device – $100 cash,
Cindy – Lewes 302-645-9510
– Brand-new pair men’s golf shoes, size 8-W, Footjoy, in box – $40
Ron – Lewes 609-790-4370
– 2 bike hitches – $80 each,
– 2 bicycles, 26″ Mongoose, women’s Giant 26″ – $65 each
Holly – Harbeson 302-339-5974
– Gretsch Carolina 5-pc drum kit, barely played, Sabian cymbal package, dampening package – $750 obo
John – Millsboro 302-396-1734
– Collection of 30 snowbabies, brand new, in boxes – $300 for all