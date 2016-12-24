WGMD Radio Flea Market 12-24-16

By Mari Lou -
Robert – Ocean View          302-567-7196
– Oil-filled “UtiliTech” radiator on wheels – $25
– Kenwood oil-filled digital electric radiotor – $35
– Ezy-Go golf cart battery charger, exc. cond – $95

Ernest – Rehoboth       302-542-6915
LOOKING FOR:  Backyard-type kiddie pool

Gordon – Milford       302-233-2037
– 10″ direct drive table saw Craftsman – $100
– Car radio AM/FM and 8-track + 200 8-tracks – $40

Bill – Lewes         302-339-9366
– 17 Left-handed golf clubs by Accuity, combo set with bag; incl. Calloway ‘Big Bertha’ driver and Wilson #3 & #4 – $150 obo

Tom – Milford        302-228-3832
LOOKING FOR:  Queen-sized sleeper sofa – $75-range

Wayne – Berlin          443-210-0841
– 350 DVD movies – $200

Charlie – Berlin      443-235-0023
– Elliptical exerciser   Wellsloom  M-38  Exc. cond – $75.
– Pick-up truck bed by DuraLiner; 6′ – $50

