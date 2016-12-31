WGMD Radio Flea Market 12-31-16

Steve – Lincoln 302-242-1580

– Dog crate, brand-new, Xtra large, never used – $75



Dominc – Ocean View 302-430-2034

– 1998 Ford Ranger LXT V-6, 128k miles, dark green, good tires, a/c, automatic xmssn, pwr windows. PENNSYLVANIA CAR – $1,995

Irene – Midway/Lewes 302-344-9721

– 3 Rhode Island Red hens + 1 RI Red Rooster; born in July ’16. Each hen lays 1 egg/day – $50 for all 4

John – Bishopville 443-614-1004

– High-end “bar table”; 2 plush chairs; glass table top, 41″ high; for game room, etc. Exc. cond. – $400

Mike – Milton 302-684-8309 MIke or Jim

– Pair of Monroe gas struts; P/N 71737 for virtually any Chrysler frontWD veh, 1980s-90s. Brand new still in box – $50 pair

Lenny – Lincoln 302-645-2784

– Steel spiral staircase; 9.5′ high; 42″ wide; never used; never installed; all parts incl – $500

Jo – Millsboro 443-605-6206

– Dining room set – Ashley set w/ 6 chairs, China closet [photo] ; 5 yrs old; rarely used; table perfect 41″ x 60″ – $400

Melanie – Rehoboth 302-644-9791

– Roll-top desk; purchased in 1980s – $200 obo

– Armchair; early American style – $25

Rob – Milton 302-236-0203

– Kennedy roll cab tool box; NO TOOLS – $400