WGMD Radio Flea Market 12-31-16

By Mari Lou -
32

Steve – Lincoln        302-242-1580
– Dog crate, brand-new, Xtra large, never used – $75
dominic-1
Dominc – Ocean View        302-430-2034
– 1998 Ford Ranger LXT V-6, 128k miles, dark green, good tires, a/c, automatic xmssn, pwr windows.   PENNSYLVANIA CAR – $1,995

dominic-3dominic-2

Irene – Midway/Lewes        302-344-9721
– 3 Rhode Island Red hens + 1 RI Red Rooster; born in July ’16.   Each hen lays 1 egg/day – $50 for all 4

John – Bishopville          443-614-1004
– High-end “bar table”; 2 plush chairs; glass table top, 41″ high; for game room, etc. Exc. cond. – $400

Mike – Milton       302-684-8309  MIke or Jim 
– Pair of Monroe gas struts;  P/N 71737 for virtually any Chrysler frontWD veh, 1980s-90s.  Brand new still in box – $50 pair

Lenny – Lincoln       302-645-2784
– Steel spiral staircase; 9.5′ high; 42″ wide;  never used; never installed; all parts incl – $500

Jo – Millsboro         443-605-6206                              jo-cabinet
– Dining room set – Ashley set w/ 6 chairs, China closet [photo] ;  5 yrs old; rarely used; table perfect  41″ x 60″ – $400

Melanie – Rehoboth       302-644-9791  
– Roll-top desk; purchased in 1980s – $200 obo
– Armchair; early American style – $25

Rob – Milton         302-236-0203
– Kennedy roll cab tool box;  NO TOOLS – $400

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR