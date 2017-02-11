Fred – Millsboro/Milford 302-332-8329
– Milwaukee right-angle drill – $150.
– Several other drills, table saw – $175
– Office equipment; Kenmore outdoor grill – $400.
John – Rehoboth 302-226-5505
– 3 Ceramic houses w/ lights; “snow village” all 3 – $75.
George – Long Neck 215-962-2314
– Dining room set; 6 chairs, table, china closet, with leaves/extension, blonde wood; like-new condition – $550.00
Linda – Millsboro 302-945-4582
– LOOKING FOR: queen-sized waterbed frame w/ drawers.
Jerry – Lewes 302-231-8242
– Baseball w/ 1951 NY Giants pennant team signatures (all players) encased in plastic – $1,500.00
Ron – Milton 302-228-0269
– TC-10 Treadmill climber adjustable angle – $100.
Earl – Georgetown 302-448-0154
– 1950s American flyer slot-car set (magnet type), still boxed – $100. obo
– Electric trolley bus; West German, 1950s HO-scale – $100 obo
Kathy – Berlin 443-845-2748
– Lionel train #6-31936 – $115. for set incl. metal track