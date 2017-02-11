Fred – Millsboro/Milford 302-332-8329

– Milwaukee right-angle drill – $150.

– Several other drills, table saw – $175

– Office equipment; Kenmore outdoor grill – $400.

John – Rehoboth 302-226-5505

– 3 Ceramic houses w/ lights; “snow village” all 3 – $75.

George – Long Neck 215-962-2314

– Dining room set; 6 chairs, table, china closet, with leaves/extension, blonde wood; like-new condition – $550.00

Linda – Millsboro 302-945-4582

– LOOKING FOR: queen-sized waterbed frame w/ drawers.

Jerry – Lewes 302-231-8242

– Baseball w/ 1951 NY Giants pennant team signatures (all players) encased in plastic – $1,500.00

Ron – Milton 302-228-0269

– TC-10 Treadmill climber adjustable angle – $100.

Earl – Georgetown 302-448-0154

– 1950s American flyer slot-car set (magnet type), still boxed – $100. obo

– Electric trolley bus; West German, 1950s HO-scale – $100 obo

Kathy – Berlin 443-845-2748

– Lionel train #6-31936 – $115. for set incl. metal track