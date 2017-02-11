Fred – Millsboro/Milford         302-332-8329
– Milwaukee right-angle drill –  $150.
– Several other drills, table saw –  $175
– Office equipment; Kenmore outdoor grill – $400.

John – Rehoboth       302-226-5505
– 3 Ceramic houses w/ lights; “snow village”  all 3 – $75.

George – Long Neck           215-962-2314
– Dining room set; 6 chairs, table, china closet, with leaves/extension, blonde wood; like-new condition – $550.00

Linda – Millsboro       302-945-4582
LOOKING FOR:  queen-sized waterbed frame w/ drawers.

Jerry – Lewes          302-231-8242
– Baseball w/ 1951 NY Giants pennant team signatures (all players)  encased in plastic – $1,500.00

Ron – Milton        302-228-0269
– TC-10  Treadmill    climber   adjustable angle – $100.

Earl – Georgetown      302-448-0154
– 1950s   American flyer slot-car set (magnet type), still boxed – $100. obo
– Electric trolley bus; West German, 1950s HO-scale – $100 obo

Kathy – Berlin         443-845-2748
– Lionel train   #6-31936 – $115. for set incl. metal track

 

