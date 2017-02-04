WGMD Radio Flea Market 2-4-17

By Mari Lou -
134

Bob – Ocean View             302-567-7196
– Kero-World 9k BTU  kerosene heater – $40.
– 2015 oil filled electric radiator – $20
– Scott’s lawn spreader  model #35-3; all metal in very good condition – $25

Mike – Selbyville        443-324-8403
– 4’x8′ pool table incl. sticks/balls   FLIP OVER to make it an air hockey table or ping-pong – $250

Bill – Dagsboro        302-732-3508
– Green artificial 7′ Christmas tree w/colored lights; all work – $20

Walt – Lewes         302-542-5001
– Boat & trailer: 1988  27′ SeaRay Sundancer; twin engine inboard/outboard;  Chevy engines    Sleeps 4 – $8,000.00

Ron – Milton       302-228-0269     ————->
– Bowflex treadmill   good condition; adjustable incline – $550   obo

Steve – Lincoln        302-515-4481
– XLarge dog crate, brand-new – $75

George – Lewes        302-249-5487
– 1995  Ford F-150, 4wd, 302 V8; 260k miles, red exterior blk int. – $1,500

 

