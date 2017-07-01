WGMD Radio Flea Market 7-1-17

By Mari Lou -
Vicki – Lewes            302-645-2790
– Complete King sized bed, incl. mattress & box springs “King Koil” – $300
– White swing-arm lamp, brand new in box – $75.
– 29″ wheeled luggage by Atlantic, dark green & black – $40.

Dianne – Ocean View, DE           302-539-0770
– Husky hitch for 40′ 5th wheel, never used – $150. obo

Nadine – Milton       302-684-2610
– Above-ground pool ladder, heavy duty, adj. height – $75

Butch – Harrington            302-398-4586
WANTS TO BUY:   VuMaster and  enclosed trailer, pref. white, 20′ dual axle

Joe – Ocean View        443-904-6151
– 1998 Evinrude outboard, 6hp, short-shaft, incl. gas tank, in excellent condition – $450

John – Lewes             302-841-2378
– 2008 Honda SilverWing bike, 5,000 miles, black & silver – $3,000.

Connie – Ellendale           302-358-1457
– Gold tapestry-pattern sofa, 7′, thick cushioned, muslin-wrapped – $90

Dan – Rehoboth          302-226-8004
– Front auto plate, cast aluminum, featuring seal of the commonwealth of Pennsylvania – $25.
– Victorian-type doll, porcelain head, in velvet dress – $35.

 

 

