WGMD Radio Flea Market 7-8-17

Debra 302-236-2795
– Franklin Mint Porcelain Glass Thimble Set – $75
– Cherry Desk – $75
Jerry 443-735-7523
– Trane 3 1/2 ton Heat Pump – $300
Walt 302-238-7011
– Bilco Steel Door 47″ x 58″ x 30″
Butch 302-398-4586
– FREE 10 Wooded Doors & 1 4 foot Snow plow
Bill 302-236-5980
– Looking to Buy a Child’s Kitchen set
Bill 301-646-4647
– Metal Spiral Staircase newly painted – $1000
Brian 302-470-0024
– GE Clothes Dryer (6 years old) works – $20
Nadine 302-684-2610
– Heavy Duty Pool Ladder good condition – $75
Sharon 302-542-5937
– (6) 8-volt batteries for golf cart – $50 each
Jerry 302-231-8242
– 3 Seater Swing Aluminum Frame – $150
– Patio Table & Chair 60″ Octagon Fiberglass w/8 Chairs and cushion – $200