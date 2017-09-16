WGMD Radio Flea Market 9-16-17

Tweet on Twitter

Linda – Lewes 302-947-1755

– 2004 White Honda SantaFe GOS 2-wh dr 97,000m – $4,500

Dom – Ocean View 302-430-2034

– Custom buffet, 30″h x 30″L – $195.

– Garmin E-Trex “Legends” GPS adventure pack – In box; never used – $50

David – Ocean View 443-286-7765

– White vinyl 71 5/8″ x 79 3/4″ 84Lumber – $200 obo

Mike – Bayview Landing 302-436-9269

– ‘Scroll-top’ sofa & wingback chair “Chinese Chippendale” $100 sofa – $50 chair

John – Lewes 443-570-4578

– Light pick-up truck 2001 Nissan frontier; runs well, 4-cyl. 5-sp. manual King Cab Brown-gold color incl. bed liner; recent insp. Delaware 166K miles; clean title – $3,500

Brenda – Milford 302-422-2144

– LOOKING TO BUY: Large canning pot w/ lid and rack

J.D. – Milton 302-723-4282 wisened1@gmail.com

– Oliver model 70 antique tractor; not running, needs work/restoration; incl. plough + other pull-behinds – $1,500 obo

– MSG 18′ SeaWay custom boat incl Johnson 115 70hp; incl. boat trailer – $100.

– Conoco tool box – $30

Phil – West O.C. 240-876-3549

Drum kit, 4-pc. by DarkHorse Percussion; Saluda cymbals; DW 9000 stands 2 Airliner road cases Drums green w/ white pearl band – $2,000