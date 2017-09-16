WGMD Radio Flea Market 9-16-17

By Mari Lou -
0
89

Linda – Lewes 302-947-1755
– 2004 White Honda SantaFe GOS 2-wh dr 97,000m – $4,500

Dom – Ocean View 302-430-2034
– Custom buffet, 30″h x 30″L – $195.
– Garmin E-Trex “Legends” GPS adventure pack – In box; never used – $50

David – Ocean View 443-286-7765
– White vinyl 71 5/8″ x 79 3/4″ 84Lumber – $200 obo

Mike – Bayview Landing 302-436-9269
– ‘Scroll-top’ sofa & wingback chair “Chinese Chippendale” $100 sofa – $50 chair

‘Scroll-top’ sofa & wingback chair “Chinese Chippendale”

John – Lewes 443-570-4578
– Light pick-up truck 2001 Nissan frontier; runs well, 4-cyl. 5-sp. manual King Cab Brown-gold color incl. bed liner; recent insp. Delaware 166K miles; clean title – $3,500

Brenda – Milford 302-422-2144
– LOOKING TO BUY: Large canning pot w/ lid and rack

J.D. – Milton 302-723-4282 wisened1@gmail.com
– Oliver model 70 antique tractor; not running, needs work/restoration; incl. plough + other pull-behinds – $1,500 obo
– MSG 18′ SeaWay custom boat incl Johnson 115 70hp; incl. boat trailer – $100.
– Conoco tool box – $30

Oliver model 70 antique tractor
MSG 18′ SeaWay custom boat & trailer
Johnson motor 115 70hp

 

 

 

 

 

Phil – West O.C. 240-876-3549
Drum kit, 4-pc. by DarkHorse Percussion; Saluda cymbals; DW 9000 stands 2 Airliner road cases Drums green w/ white pearl band – $2,000

Dark Horse Percussion Drum Kit Plus Cymbals/Stands/Road Cases Great Condition Kit is 4-piece: 3 Dark Horse Percussion and 1 Black Label Snare (main photo shows a Slingerland snare drum which is NOT included) Following sizes are approximate. Base Drum 20″H x 21″L /Floor Tom 13″H x 15″W / Tom 10″H x 11″W / Snare Black Label 14″W x 7″H All hardware is DW9000 Heavy Duty includes Base Pedal, High Hat, Cymbal stand with Tom attach bar, Cymbal stand for two cymbals, Snare stand. Case for hardware included. Saluda symbols all in very good condition – includes four cymbals plus 2 hi-hat cymbals and carry case: Earthworks 20″ / Glory 17″ / Decadence 18″ / Nemesis 19″ / Hi-hats 14″ bottom cymbal Prototype, top Glory Includes Two large road cases for Drums & Hardware. Cases have typical wear. Drum stool NOT included

