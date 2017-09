WGMD Radio Flea Market 9-23-17

Dale – Bridgeville 302-228-5984

– 2 15-ton railroad jacks – $60 both;

– GQF incubator 400-egg capacity; needs new top – $30.

Buddy – Lewes 302-644-0799

– Brand-new 12-cup Wolfgang Puck food processor – $65.

– New Cuisinart waffle maker – $15

– Numerous miniature Christmas lights – $1-$2 each

Butch – Harrington 302-398-4586

– Gas furnace (chimney required) HeatiLator mfg.; appears to have never been used – $100 or trade for chest of drawers

Mike – Angola 302-542-7522

– King-size mattress, 90-days old, unused, 2 box springs – $100.

Al – Longneck 410-507-9019

– Fiberglass slide-in truck bed for Ford F-150 – $100

Norm – Milford 302-535-3228

– Summit Bushmaster tree stand (climbing) – $55. obo

Dianne – Lewes 302-644-3454

– Bed rails for King-sized bed; antique iron headboard, white – $300 for rails and headboard

Chuck – Lewes 302-562-4459

– Assortment of 23 golfclubs + 2 bags all in good condition – $25 for all.

– FOUND Nascar jacket for person who can identify it.

George – Longneck 215-962-2314

– Vector batt. charger, charges dry, wet + gel, 10-a, 20-a, 30-a, brand new – $50