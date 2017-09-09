WGMD Radio Flea Market 9-9-17

Jerry – Lewes 302-231-8242
– 3-person swing set – $150
Glenn – Rehoboth Beach 302-226-0729
-Winemaking supplies; bottles, corkers, etc.
– Group of large planters for indoor or outdoor use
Joe – Lewes 703-597-7779
– Full set of golf clubs, incl: Jack Nicklaus irons, 2 Calloway drivers, incl. custom; 3 Cleveland wedges; Ping putter and bag
Clarence – Greenwood 302-349-5714h 302-500-1662
– Bantam Rooster, 3 yrs old – $6.00
– Camper cover for up to 29′ camper – $200
Brooke – Seaford 302-236-2092
– Group of large woodworking equipment, Shopsmith, scroll saw, power station, 4″ joiner, many accessories – $1,200
Jerry – Georgetown 302-275-4309 photo
– Propane fireplace – $200
Ben – Greenwood 302-272-2196
– 4 exterior doors, including frames, minus molding, 32 x 82 1/2″, all glass panels – Best offer
– RCA Victor console record-player, old, 200W ZIT 33L – $75
J D – Milton 302-723-4282; WISENED1@gmail.com
– Classic farm tractor, 1946 Oliver model 70, good condition, not running, needs restoration – $1,500
Ron – Selbyville 410-430-7882
– 15 Fishing rods, $10-$250 1999 gold Jeep Cherokee, 100k miles, 4-wd – $4,500