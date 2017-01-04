Give Mike Krzyzewski credit: In a situation where everybody was expecting the least of the Duke coach, he managed to outdo even the lowest of expectations.

The “indefinite suspension” of Grayson Allen, the Blue Devils star who intentionally kicked Elon’s Steven Santa Ana in a game four days before Christmas, turned out to be a token one. The junior was inexplicably back in the starting lineup on Wednesday night against Georgia Tech, which happens to be Coach K’s final game before undergoing back surgery that should keep him off the sideline for a month. In all, Allen was held out of just one game, a game the Blue Devils happened to lose to a Virginia Tech team pegged to finish somewhere in the middle of the ACC. All of the timing is purely coincidental, I’m sure.

A Duke sycophant and/or Coach K acolyte will say the suspension lasted just under two weeks, a timeframe which might have been reasonable in January or February, when teams are playing two games per week. But with the Blue Devils taking off nine days over Christmas and only playing one game in the 13 days after the suspension, two weeks was tantamount to banning an MLB starting pitcher for nine games. It’s barely sanction at all.

Allen, a third-time offender in the kicking and tripping department, was given a flagrant foul for the incident two weeks ago and then went unhinged on the bench in a startling display of temper and a complete lack of composure. Dealing with two separate issues – his player’s dirtiness and that player’s inability to control his emotions — Coach K sent a strong message by sitting Allen for the remaining four minutes of the first half and keeping him on the bench for the start of the second half, waiting a full three minutes before allowing him to resume play. After the game, Krzyzewski dismissed the incident as an in-house matter and seemed to be done with it. It wasn’t until the next day, when the outcry over Allen’s style of play became unavoidable, that Coach K assessed an intentionally vague “indefinite suspension.”

At the time, we said Allen should get five games for his actions but predicted he’d only get four, which would have conveniently brought him back for the Blue Devils’ biggest game of January against Louisville. Instead, Coach K, the sport’s foremost leader of young men (cough, cough), pulled the rip cord after one Duke loss.

The only party that comes off worse than Allen and Krzyzewski is the ACC, which impotently allowed Duke to levy its own discipline that ended up being no more than a slap on the wrist. Self-discipline doesn’t work when parties act solely with their own self-interest in mind.