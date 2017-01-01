What channel is Super Bowl 51 on?

Super Bowl 51 will be played on February 5, 2017 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Which channel will televise the big game?

It has been a long 17 weeks, but the NFL regular season is over, after all the games finished up on New Years Day. While 20 teams will begin their offseason schedules, 12 teams will continue on, as the NFL Playoffs will kick off next weekend. The Wildcard weekend is always an action-packed slate of games, and it is the first step in seeing which two teams will participate in Super Bowl 51.

Super Bowl 51 will feature the champions from both the AFC and NFC, and will be played on February 5, 2017. The game will be hosted by NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, as they beat out Miami for the rights to host the game. It will be the third time the city of Houston will be hosting a Super Bowl, as they also were the home city to Super Bowl VIII and XXXVIII. This game will be the second inside NRG Stadium, as it hosted the event back when the venue was named Reliant Stadium.

NRG Stadium is the home field of the Houston Texans, who won the AFC South this season. While it would be very cool if they made it to the Super Bowl, the New England Patriots are the favorites to make it in 2017. Over in the NFC, the Dallas Cowboys are the favorite to take on the Patriots, as they have rode two incredible rookies to the best record in the conference this season. As we have seen in the past, the playoffs can be won by any team, as wildcard teams have got hot in January and won it all.

FOX will televise the event, as it is one of three networks involved in the agreement by the NFL that runs through 2022. ABC and CBS also will get to host the big game, but FOX gets its turn in 2017. FOX will also host Super Bowl 54 and 57, as all three games will be also televised on FOX Deportes. The Super Bowl is always the most-watched event of the year, as people tune in not only for the football, but for the fantastic commercials.

