What Cup drivers had to say after wild restarts headline Michigan race

Despite leading the most laps and earning his second career victory at Michigan, Larson didn’t feel like he had the car to beat.

“The No. 78 was by far the class of the field, I thought,” Larson said. “I know I led a lot of laps. Seemed like whenever he wanted to get the lead, he hit a nitro button and would cruise up to the lead, then check out. He was the class of the field.”

“I thought the No. 18 (Kyle Busch) was next best,” Larson added. “The No. 20 (Matt Kenseth) was better than I was on the long run. I thought we were probably a third‑ or fourth‑place car. For not having the dominant car, to do everything right to get a win today, was special.”

Mike Dinovo Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports