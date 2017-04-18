What each Champions League team needs to do to advance to the semifinals

Against all odds, the Foxes are still kicking in the Champions League. And after the first legs, they have more of a heartbeat than some of the other blue-bloods of the competition. Losing 1-0 to Atletico in Spain isn’t the end of the world, and Leicester boast a 100 percent record at the KP Stadium in the Champions League.

Leicester responded well under Craig Shakespeare winning six straight after the managerial change, but they’re winless in their last three matches in all competitions. Reversing that trend when Atletico come to town won’t be easy, but it’s not unthinkable. They’ve already proven they can rally with a bounceback victory to knock out Sevilla last round.

