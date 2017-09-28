73.8 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Thursday, September 28, 2017

Menendez set up meeting about pal&#039;s Medicare dispute, ex-senator Harkin testifies

By FOX News -
0
The New Jersey senator is accused of taking bribes from and doing favors for a Florida doctor; David Lee Miller has the details for 'Special Report'

A former U.S. Senate colleague testified Wednesday that U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez — a New Jersey Democrat on trial for corruption — once arranged a meeting between the colleague and Menendez’s wealthy friend, Dr. Salomon Melgen, to handle a Medicare billing dispute.

Tom Harkin, a Democrat who represented Iowa in the Senate for 30 years, retiring in 2015, said he recalled a meeting in 2011 – facilitated by Menendez – in which Harkin and Melgen discussed an $8.9 million Medicare dispute.

At the time, Harkin was chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions (HELP) Committee that was overseeing Medicare, Politico reported.

FILE: Dec. 17, 2012. Sen. Tom Harkin, D-Iowa, speaks to reporters after a vote on Capitol Hill, in Washington.

FILE: Dec. 17, 2012. Sen. Tom Harkin, D-Iowa, speaks to reporters after a vote on Capitol Hill, in Washington.  (REUTERS)

Harkin’s testimony came during a trial in which Menendez is accused of using his power and influence to help Melgen in exchange for gifts and campaign contributions.

Harkin said he did not see the meeting with Melgen as problematic, telling jurors he agreed to meet the doctor out of “senatorial courtesy” to Menendez.

“If a senator asks you to meet with someone, you usually meet with them,” Harkin said in the Newark, N.J., courtroom.

Harkin said Melgen did most of the talking, adding that the doctor spoke about how an eye medicine called Lucentis — with which he treated patients — came in vials big enough to hold three to four doses, even though Food and Drug Administration and Medicare billing policies required them to hold a single dose, the New York Times reported.

Melgen reportedly used one vial for multiple doses, charging Medicare around $2,000 for each.

Florida ophthalmologist Salomon Melgen arrives to the Federal court in Newark, New Jersey April 2, 2015. U.S. Senator Robert Menendez of New Jersey was indicted on corruption charges, allegations that the high-ranking Democrat vowed to fight at a news conference on Wednesday night. Menendez was indicted by a grand jury in New Jersey for accepting gifts from Melgen in exchange for using the power of his Senate office to benefit Melgen's financial and personal interests, according to the court filing. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz - GF10000047382

Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen.  (Reuters)

Harkin said “two things stick out” when he recalls the meeting. He was curious why, given the FDA policy of just one dose per vial for the eye medicine, the drug company would use vials big enough for multiple doses.

“The other part of it is, if he’s treating three people and he’s charging [Medicare] for three, but he’s only paying for one vial, that doesn’t sound right to me either,” Harkin said.

During cross-examination, Harkin agreed with the defense, saying he did not do anything more about the issue other than just have the meeting with Melgen.

Earlier Wednesday, two officials from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) asserted that a Menendez staffer had tried to pressure Medicare staff into making payouts to Melgen, Politico reported.

Dr. Louis B. Jacques, who worked for the agency until 2014, said one of the senator’s aides spoke with agency employees in 2009 and “asked that Medicare pay the disputed claims” to Melgen.

The witness described the Menendez staffer’s tone as “pressing or argumentative or persistent.”

Jacques also said the Menendez aide told the agency employees that the matter was “very important to the senator. Dr. Melgen is a personal friend of the senator. Bad medicine is not illegal. Medicare should pay these claims.”

Oil falls as U.S. data shows mixed picture

By news@wgmd.com -
0

Oil prices fell on Thursday, with U.S. crude giving up some of the previous session’s gains that were driven by a surprise fall in inventories, while Brent moved further away from recent 26-month highs.

Continue Reading Below

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) dipped 7 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $52.06 a barrel by 0533 GMT after rising 26 cents in the previous session to just below 5-month highs.

Brent was down 11 cents, or 0.2 percent, at $57.79 a barrel, slipping further away from Tuesday’s more than two-year high of $59.49 following a near 1 percent fall in the previous session.

U.S. crude inventories fell 1.8 million barrels last week, the U.S. Energy Department said on Wednesday, versus forecasts for a 3.4 million-barrel build.

The crude draw provided some support to oil prices as refiners came back online following Hurricane Harvey last month, but gasoline stocks surprisingly rose and stocks of distillates were down by less than anticipated.

While the data gave a mixed picture, the outlook for demand has strengthened, said Ben le Brun, market analyst at OptionXpress in Sydney.

Continue Reading Below

“Things are looking a little more optimistic, the most optimistic I have seen seen in the last couple of years,” le Brun said. “Certainly a WTI price above $60 a barrel by the end of the year is not a crazy belief.”

The International Energy Agency earlier this month raised its 2017 global oil demand growth estimate to 1.6 million barrels per day (bpd) from 1.5 million bpd, pointing to stronger-than-expected demand growth in the United States and Europe.

Still, U.S. crude production rose to 9.55 million bpd last week, higher than before Harvey hit the Gulf Coast.

With Brent futures commanding their highest premium over WTI  in more than two years, U.S. crude has become increasingly competitive in foreign markets and exports hit a record 1.5 million bpd last week.

That complicates efforts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other major producers to push oil higher through output curbs, as every hike in price encourages more U.S. production.

(Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Malaysia bans all citizens from traveling to North Korea

By FOX News -
0

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia –  Malaysia has banned its citizens from traveling to North Korea as the country faces increasing diplomatic pressure over its weapons programs.

The foreign ministry announced the ban in a statement Thursday and said it would last until further notice.

The travel ban could affect an Asian Cup qualifier football match between Malaysia and North Korea scheduled for Oct. 5 in Pyongyang. The match has already been delayed twice due to security issues.

The Football Association of Malaysia said it will issue a statement later Thursday, when asked if the team would be allowed to fly to Pyongyang despite the ban.

The statement cited North Korea’s missile tests and related developments. North Korea has been targeted in recent months by stricter sanctions and increasing diplomatic pressure, with Kuwait and Mexico expelling its envoys in recent weeks.

Since July, North Korea has launched its first intercontinental ballistic missiles, has flown midrange missiles over Japan into the Pacific and has detonated its sixth nuclear test.

Malaysia is one of its few remaining diplomatic partners in the world even though bilateral tensions briefly escalated after the North Korean leader’s estranged half brother was killed at the Kuala Lumpur airport in February. Both countries imposed travel bans on the other’s citizens that were lifted after a deal was reached in March.

Two women from Vietnam and Indonesia have been charged in the murder widely believed to have been orchestrated by North Korea.

Hoskins, Crawford impressing with discipline

By Ben Harris -
0

Hoskins’ .404 on-base percentage and Crawford’s .351 mark would rank first and third, respectively, among qualified Phillies hitters, if they had enough plate appearances to qualify.

“That’s what they were doing down there in the Minor Leagues, too,” Phillies outfielder Aaron Altherr said. “It’s nothing new. The approach doesn’t change, or it shouldn’t change. It’s still the same game, it’s just a matter of getting the nerves under control. It doesn’t surprise me at all that they’ve been able to do that.”

Hoskins’ impressive start to his MLB career — which included hitting 11 home runs and being named National League Rookie of the Month in August — enraptured the team. The underlying reasons for Hoskins’ breakout were impeccable discipline and pitch selection.

Although Hoskins is mired in a 5-for-40 slump since his last homer 14 games ago, his plate discipline hasn’t wavered, as he’s drawn eight walks in that span. Just eight of 147 qualified hitters in the Majors have a higher OBP than Hoskins.

Crawford, the club’s No. 4 prospect per MLBPipeline.com, didn’t draw a walk until his seventh career game, when he walked twice against the Marlins on Sept. 12. Five days later, he drew a trio of walks, and then three more just three games later. He became the first Phillie to record multiple three-walk outings in his first 15 big league games.

Since Crawford’s first walk, he and Hoskins have drawn 28 combined. The rest of the Phillies have combined for 29 in that time.

“Just a matter of getting my feet settled down and being comfortable in the box,” Crawford said after his second three-walk game.

While Crawford isn’t known for his power like Hoskins, his own ability to dictate at-bats by handling the strike zone with veteran-like instincts projects him as a viable top-of-the-order hitter in years to come. His 18.2-percent walk rate is two times better than the average Major League hitter.

“I think he’s got a chance to be that guy,” manager Pete Mackanin said.

Since his first walk, Crawford has drawn 14 total and struck out just 13 times. He is second on the team with a .404 on-base percentage, despite starting 4-for-20 with no walks in his first six games.

“He’s held his own,” Mackanin said.

Ben Harris is a reporter for MLB.com based in Philadelphia. This story was not subject to the approval of Major League Baseball or its clubs.

CEO: Qatar Airways will fly to Irbil as long as it&#039;s safe

By news@wgmd.com -
0

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates –  A state news agency is quoting the CEO of Qatar Airways as saying his airline will continue to fly to Irbil “as long as its airspace remains open and there are no security issues.”

Continue Reading Below

That’s according to a late Wednesday night report by the state-run Qatar News Agency. It quoted CEO Akbar al-Baker as making the comments at a tourism event in Doha.

Qatar Airways is the only one of three major long-haul Gulf carriers to fly into Irbil.

Iraq’s Transport Ministry ordered international airlines to halt service to Irbil, the Kurdish regional capital, and Sulaimaniyah, its second city, beginning Friday evening. That’s due to tensions over an independence referendum held this week in Iraq’s Kurdish region and disputed territories.

Low-cost carrier FlyDubai says it is halting flights from Saturday.

Werth reflects on Philly, shows positive signs

By Jamal Collier -
0
WashingtonNationals
WashingtonNationals

Before he stepped into the batter’s box in the ninth inning of Wednesday’s 7-5 loss to the Phillies, Nationals outfielder Jayson Werth tipped his helmet the crowd of 17,642 that greeted him with the boos that have become customary for him at Citizens Bank Park.

Greece: 25 migrants rescued, 1 child dies in boat accident

By FOX News -
0

ATHENS, Greece –  Greek authorities say more than 20 migrants have been rescued after their boat either sank or capsized overnight near the small southeastern island of Kastellorizo, while a child among them died later in a hospital.

Greece’s coast guard said Thursday a vessel from the European border agency Frontex initially picked up six people found in the sea northwest of Kastellorizo, and a search was begun to find other potential survivors.

One of the six, a 9-year-old girl, was transported to a hospital but later died, the coast guard said. Search crews later found and rescued another 20 people from the island’s rocky coast.

It was unclear what type of vessel the migrants had used. The coast guard said the search and rescue operation was continuing.

Reyes reiterates desire to re-sign with Mets

By Anthony DiComo -
0

“A lot of stuff went through my head because I don’t know if I’m going to be here next year,” Reyes said. “I’m a free agent. I want to be here. But to see them cheering my name like that, that was an unbelievable feeling. I appreciate that from the fans, for the love that they showed me. We’ll see what happens. It’s going to be an interesting offseason.”

On multiple occasions, Reyes has indicated his desire to return to the Mets, even if they have no spot for him as a starting player. In what will be his age-35 season, Reyes knows he is no longer the type of talent that made four All-Star teams in his 20s, winning the batting title in 2011. But Reyes has nonetheless been useful to the Mets this season — particularly during a second half that has seen him hit .289 with six home runs and three triples to go with 14 stolen bases in 60 games. Defensively, Reyes has played second and third base, shortstop and even left field.

The problem is that the Mets are nearly certain to exercise Asdrubal Cabrera‘s 2018 contract option and acquire an additional starting infielder, leaving Reyes without an obvious home. The roster features younger backups in Wilmer Flores, Gavin Cecchini, Matt Reynolds and T.J. Rivera.

Still, the Mets have been enthralled with Reyes’ presence in the clubhouse, most notably his mentorship of Amed Rosario. If Reyes truly wants to return as much as he says, there is a chance the two sides will be able to hammer out a deal.

“A year ago when we got him, if you would have been in the clubhouse when he walked in with that big smile, happy to be back, the clubhouse lit up,” manager Terry Collins said. “His energy on the field is contagious. He plays the game hard. He always runs hard. He always likes to play. He always gets ready to play. He’s funny. He keeps guys loose. … You need that kind of energy on a club.”

A fan favorite dating back to his rookie year in 2003, Reyes maintains even now that he never wanted to leave as a free agent after the 2011 season. But the Mets, in Sandy Alderson’s first full offseason as general manager, did not make Reyes even a token offer to stay. He moved on to Miami, then Toronto and Colorado, returning to Flushing after serving a 51-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. Reyes maintains his primary offseason home on Long Island.

“I never wanted to leave New York, but unfortunately that happened,” Reyes said. “I don’t even want to leave now, the second time. Now, I’m at the end of my career. I’d love to end my career here as a New York Met. But that’s a decision that I don’t have.”

Anthony DiComo has covered the Mets for MLB.com since 2008. Follow him on Twitter @AnthonyDiComo and Facebook. This story was not subject to the approval of Major League Baseball or its clubs.

Reds&#039; bats back Bailey&#039;s best outing of season, a 6-0 win over Brewers

By AP -
0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rookie Brandon Woodruff’s sunny outlook didn’t match his performance on the mound.

The Milwaukee Brewers right-hander still believes his team can make the playoffs even as his team’s chances get slimmer with each defeat.

Woodruff was chased in a five-run third inning and the Brewers dropped 2 1/2 games behind Colorado for the second NL wild-card spot following a 6-0 loss to the last-place Cincinnati Reds. Milwaukee has lost five of seven.

“Yeah, it stings a little bit more, especially at the end of the year in this type of race,” Woodruff said.

The Brewers were eliminated from the NL Central race earlier in the evening when the Chicago Cubs beat St. Louis. But with four games left, Woodruff is trying to stay positive.

“Oh man, we can do it,” said Woodruff (2-3), who made his major league debut last month. “We’re going to come back tomorrow and get ready to win these next four games here, and we’ll get ready to make the playoffs.”

Not with these kind of nights. The Brewers can’t afford another letdown when they wrap up their series with Cincinnati on Thursday.

Joey Votto hit his team-high 36th home run and Homer Bailey (6-9) threw seven strong innings for the Reds.

Tucker Barnhart opened the third with a home run and Bailey followed with a double. A one-out walk and four straight singles finished Woodruff.

“Any big innings in the National League often revolve around the pitcher getting on base. You’ve got to make that spot an out,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said.

The Brewers were held to four hits. Bailey settled down after a choppy first to make his longest start since Aug. 7, 2014. He allowed four hits, walked three and struck out four.

“That was good downward angle on a very good fastball and was able to make some nice pitches with his slider,” Reds manager Bryan Price said. “A great way to finish the year.”

OUTTA HERE

Down by six runs in the fourth, the Brewers took a gamble on the bases that failed.

Milwaukee managed to get runners on first and second with two outs, but Travis Shaw was thrown out at the plate by center fielder Billy Hamilton while trying to score on Orlando Arcia’s single.

OWNING IT

The Brewers are running out of time to gain ground in a playoff race that few fans outside of Milwaukee thought was possible when the season began. At 83-75, they might have to settle for the satisfaction of having already clinched a winning season, an impressive feat for a franchise in just its second full year of rebuilding.

“You know, it’s been a great ride for a lot of reasons. It was not expected this season,” team owner Mark Attanasio said before the game. “Or, if somebody did expect it, I’d like to know who it was. Maybe Craig Counsell might have expected it.”

HOMER HAPPY

Bailey allowed the first two batters to reach in the first before Ryan Braun bounced into a 6-4-3 double play that boosted his confidence.

“I had a little trouble there early and just tried to keep in mind sometimes you’re one pitch away from something really good happening,” Bailey said. “From there, I was fortunate enough to have a little reset there in the second.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: SS Zack Cozart left the game before the bottom of the third with right quad tightness.

Brewers: 1B Eric Thames writhed in pain for about a minute on the ground after fouling a ball in the eighth inning off his right foot. He limped back to the dugout on a 1-2 count, with Eric Sogard striking out to finish the at-bat. Counsell said X-rays were negative and Thames was diagnosed with a foot contusion.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Sal Romano (5-7), one of four rookies in the rotation, makes his final start of the year. He is 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA in two starts this year against Milwaukee.

Brewers: LHP Brent Suter (3-2) is 1-0 with a 4.35 ERA in six games against the Reds. He allowed five runs on four hits in five innings in his only start against Cincinnati on Aug. 12.

Australian minister says &#039;economic refugees&#039; headed for US

By FOX News -
0

CANBERRA, Australia –  An Australian government minister says “economic refugees” fleeing poverty rather than persecution are among the first asylum seekers to be resettled in the United States, adding that an Australia-run immigration camp on the Pacific island nation of Nauru has “the world’s biggest collection of Armani jeans and handbags.”

Immigration and Border Protection Minister Peter Dutton was commenting on Sydney Radio 2GB on Thursday after Sydney’s The Daily Telegraph newspaper published a photograph taken on Tuesday of some of the first 25 refugees from a male-only camp on the Pacific island nation of Papua New Guinea about to board a flight to the United States.

The U.S. State Department expects 54 refugees from Nauru and Papua New Guinea to arrive in the United States in the coming days.

Toyota to form electric car technology venture with Mazda

By news@wgmd.com -
0

Toyota Motor is establishing a new venture to develop electric vehicle technology with partner Mazda Motor, seeking to catch up with rivals in an increasingly frenetic race to produce more battery-powered cars.

Continue Reading Below

Policymakers in key markets like China are aggressively pushing a shift to electric cars over the next two to three decades, pressuring traditional automakers to crank up their electric vehicle (EV) plans – just as declining battery costs enable more power to be packed into cars.

Toyota said in a statement the new company will develop technology for a range of electric cars, including minivehicles, passenger cars, SUVs and light trucks.

Toyota will take a 90 percent stake in the joint venture, called EV Common Architecture Spirit Co Ltd, while Mazda and Denso Corp, Toyota’s biggest supplier, will each take a 5 percent stake.

The plans build on a partnership announced in August when Japan’s biggest automaker agreed to take a 5 percent stake in Mazda and two said they would jointly develop affordable electric vehicle technologies.

After years of focusing on bringing hydrogen fuel cell vehicles to the market, Toyota last year set up a division to develop electric cars which is led by President Akio Toyoda, and said it plans to introduce EVs in China in the coming years.

Continue Reading Below

Neither Toyota nor Mazda market fully electric passenger cars at the moment. Toyota has cited affordability and the limited range of battery-operated cars as obstacles to the mass popularization so far.

Mazda has an R&D budget a fraction of Toyota’s, which has made it difficult to develop electric cars on its own. Even so, it has said it plans to launch EVs in 2020.

Shares in Mazda were up 3 percent after the announcement, while those in Denso were up 1.5 percent. Toyota shares were flat.

(Reporting by Maki Shiraki and Naomi Tajitsu; Additional reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Massive granite slab falls kills 1, injures 1 in Yosemite

By FOX News -
0

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. –  A hunk of rock “the size of an apartment building” fell off the granite face of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park on Wednesday, killing one person and injuring another on a mountain at the height of climbing season, officials and witnesses said.

At least 30 climbers were on the wall at the time, but it was not clear if the victims were climbers or tourists, ranger Scott Gediman said.

“It was witnessed by a lot of people,” he said.

The injured person was taken to a hospital near the park. No names were immediately released.

El Capitan is one of the world’s largest granite monoliths towering 4,000 feet (1,219 meters) above Yosemite Valley.

Several people made emergency calls, reporting the rock fall from the Waterfall route on the east buttress of El Capitan.

Officials didn’t provide details on the size of the rock fall, but climbers posted pictures on social media from hundreds of feet up the wall showing billowing white dust moments after the crash.

“I saw a piece of rock, white granite the size of an apartment building, at least 100 feet by 100 feet, suddenly just come peeling off the wall with no warning,” said Canadian climber Peter Zabrok, 57, who was scaling El Capitan and was above the rock fall.

Zabrok said he has climbed El Capitan dozens of times and has “never seen anything like this.”

Mountaineers from around the world travel to the park in the Sierra Nevada to scale El Capitan’s sheer face. Fall is one of the peak seasons because the days are long and the weather is warm.

Rock falls are common in Yosemite but seldom fatal.

Ken Yager, president and founder of the Yosemite Climbing Association, reviewed photos of the cliff face and debris field, estimating the relatively thin piece that broke off covered an area big enough to fit five houses.

“It cratered and sent stuff mushrooming out in all directions,” said Yager, fearing that its victim was someone he knew from the climbing community.

Zabrok said he and friends were in the middle of a six-day climb of the Waterfall route on the right side of El Capitan when they saw it.

“Boy, I don’t know how anybody could have survived that,” he told KFSN-TV, the ABC affiliate in Fresno.

Peering down from his perch 2,000 feet (609 meters) up on the rock, Zabrok said he saw a rescuer lowered by helicopter and “I believe he grabbed one survivor.”

He later saw rescuers moving someone on a litter.

“It was done at tremendous peril to the rescuers because there were three subsequent rockfalls that were all nearly as big and would have killed anybody at the base,” he said.

Climber Kevin Jorgeson said he and climbing partner Tommy Caldwell witnessed a massive rock fall in the same area while they prepared for a trek that made them the first people to free-climb the Dawn Wall on El Capitan in 2015.

First they heard a rumble and then they saw a white cloud of dust.

“Yosemite is just a really active, wild place. It’s always changing,” Jorgeson said. “It doesn’t make it any less tragic when someone gets in the way of that.”

In 2013, a rock dislodged and severed the rope of a Montana climber who was scaling El Capitan.

Mason Robison, 38, fell about 230 feet to his death. It was Robison’s gear digging into the side of the mountain that caused the rock to dislodge.

Yosemite remained open after Wednesday’s rock fall, and other activities throughout the park weren’t affected, rangers said.

Severino confident in self, club ahead of playoffs

By Bryan Hoch -
0

Somewhat remarkably, Luis Severino says that he has never pitched in a playoff game of any type during his career, dating back to his earliest days at home in the Dominican Republic town of Sabana de la Mar. That is about to change, and he can’t wait for the experience.

Playoff bound: Twins clinch second wild-card spot

By FOX News -
0

They did it.

The Minnesota Twins will play baseball in October.

More Twins coverage

One year after recording 103 losses — the most in franchise history — the Twins got a little help from the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night to clinch their first playoff berth since 2010.

Chicago topped the Los Angeles Angels in extra innings, 6-4, to knock them out of playoff contention.

Minnesota will face either the New York Yankees or Boston Red Sox on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in a one-game showdown, with the winner advancing to the American League Divisional Series.

The Red Sox currently have a three-game lead over New York with four games to play, so a matchup at Yankee Stadium is the most likely scenario.

Obscure con man steals spotlight as informant in hoops probe

By TOM HAYS and LARRY NEUMEISTER -
0

NEW YORK –  Con man Louis Martin “Marty” Blazer III is obscure no more after shaking college basketball to its core working as a U.S. government undercover operative.

The one-time Pittsburgh financial adviser who wanted to attract deep-pocketed athletes for his firm was revealed as the man who arranged meetings and taped conversations with 10 people charged in the probe, including four college coaches.

Blazer pleaded guilty this month to fraud charges in a deal with prosecutors that could win him leniency because of his cooperation since late 2013.

He cooperated after the Securities and Exchange Commission caught him cheating clients of over $2 million to invest in two low-budget movies and a country music venture.

He revealed he’d been paying bribes to secure deals with college basketball players since 2000.

Vanuatu orders evacuation of island with rumbling volcano

By FOX News -
0

WELLINGTON, New Zealand –  Vanuatu officials have ordered the complete evacuation of an island where a rumbling, belching volcano is threatening to blow.

Government spokesman Hilaire Bule says ministers met Thursday and decided they couldn’t risk people’s lives and so ordered the compulsory evacuation of Ambae island, which is home to about 11,000 people.

Officials last weekend raised the activity measure of the Manaro volcano to Level 4 and on Monday declared an emergency. At first, they relocated people close to the volcano to other parts of the island.

Bule says the evacuation will continue through Oct. 6 and residents will be moved onto nearby islands. Officials are setting up two sites on Pentecost Island, he says, where evacuees will be housed in government buildings or in temporary camp sites.

3 Stocks Up 30% or More Year to Date That Could Be Just Getting Started

By news@wgmd.com -
0

There’s arguably no better feeling in investing than watching one of your stocks deliver exceptional gains over the course of only a few months. But all too often, investors tend to take profits after that happens — only to watch those stocks continue to climb.

Continue Reading Below

With that in mind, we asked three top Motley Fool investors to each discuss a stock that has climbed at least 30% so far in 2017, but also stands to continue rising from here. Read on to see why they chose Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), iRobot (NASDAQ: IRBT), and Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER).

Don’t be fooled by Facebook’s size

Steve Symington (Facebook): Facebook stock has climbed an impressive 46% so far in 2017 as of this writing, but I don’t think it’s done outperforming yet.

For one, Facebook’s exceptional growth this year has merited that rise. Keeping in mind that two-thirds of the world’s 7.6 billion people still don’t have access to the internet — at least, according to the Facebook-led Internet.org initiative designed to solve that problem — note that Facebook’s daily and monthly active users in June both climbed an impressive 17% year over year, to 1.32 billion and 2.01 billion, respectively.

And Facebook is effectively monetizing those users. Revenue last quarter skyrocketed 45% to $9.32 billion, primarily driven by a 47% increase in advertising revenue to just over $9.16 billion. Net income also increased 71% last quarter to nearly $3.9 billion, and diluted earnings per share rose 69% to $1.32.

Continue Reading Below

We also shouldn’t forget that these results include only the earliest efforts of Facebook’s smaller — but still enormous — budding platforms. Instagram — which the company acquired for $1 billion back in 2012 — not only now boasts an incredible 800 million users (up from 700 million just five months ago), but also recently reached 2 million monthly advertisers (up from just 1 million in March). Meanwhile, WhatsApp — which Facebook acquired for a whopping $19 billion in 2014 — confirmed it has reached more than 1 billion daily active users as of late July.

Few companies can claim this level of global reach and sustained growth potential. And it’s obvious Facebook is making strides toward seamlessly converting its massively popular free social media platforms into shareholder value-creating machines. Over the long term, I simply can’t envision a world where Facebook’s properties aren’t an even bigger part of our lives than they are today, and the stock price should continue to respond in kind.

Science fiction becomes science fact

Danny Vena (iRobot): When The Jetsons debuted in 1962, the quirky cartoon about the life of a futuristic family featured numerous devices that seem remarkably similar to real-life versions that exist today. The small robotic vacuum from the show bears a striking resemblance to the Roomba by iRobot.

While the company’s stock is up 30% so far this year, its “future” looks even brighter.

iRobot produces a variety of home-cleaning robots, including vacuums, floor scrubbers, and pool cleaners. The entry-level model of its flagship Roomba was the most sold vacuum in the U.S. last year in terms of total retail dollars spent. 

While some investors may worry about competition in light of a recent short-seller’s report, iRobot has a strong patent portfolio protecting its intellectual property and won a recent victory in an ongoing bid to keep the copycats at bay. The company will be paid an undisclosed sum as part of that settlement, and an investigation by the U.S. International Trade Commission is ongoing regarding several other well-known competitors.

There are reasons to believe that the stock could reach even greater heights. In its most recent quarter, iRobot grew revenue to $183.1 million, up 23% over the prior-year quarter. Revenue from its established U.S. market grew 45%, and Prime Day sales doubled over the prior year. In addition, the company recently acquired its largest European distributor, which it expects to be accretive to earnings by 2018, and iRobot just raised its previously issued financial guidance for the second time this year.

More fuel in the tank

Cory Renauer (Omeros Corporation): My pick has more than doubled its shareholders’ money this year. Despite the recent run-up, there could be enough fuel to propel this stock’s rocket much higher. Rising sales of this biotech stock’s first drug are funding development of another therapy that could generate annual sales that eclipse the company’s $940 million market cap.

Most biotechs this size need to fund development of their new drug candidates by selling their own shares, but Omeros has a chance to buck the trend. In the second quarter, sales of this company’s first drug to earn approval, Omidria, jumped 71% higher than the same period last year to $17.2 million. Operations lost about $11.9 million during the second quarter this year, but it looks like the company has a chance to reach profitability before ongoing pivotal studies with the company’s lead candidate, OMS721, are complete.

Omeros Corporation is developing OMS721 as a potential new treatment for two rare immune disorders that often lead to fatal kidney damage. Although success would make it the only available treatment for immunoglobulin (IgA) nephropathy, it could also compete with Alexion‘s Soliris for some patients with a related disorder called atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS).

Soliris generated about $2.8 billion in sales for Alexion last year, even though quite a few patients with aHUS either don’t respond to the pricey treatment or can’t tolerate its side effects. Some aHUS patients unable to take Soliris have been successfully treated with OMS721 in early-stage clinical trials, and a repeat performance in larger studies designed to support a new drug application could make this an important option for those with nowhere else to turn. It would also make this stock’s run-up so far this year seem minor in comparison.

Find out why iRobot is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. (In fact, the newsletter they run, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market!*)

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. iRobot is on the list — but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 5, 2017

Thai PM: Fugitive former leader Yingluck Shinawatra in Dubai

By FOX News -
0

BANGKOK –  Thailand’s prime minister says a preliminary investigation shows former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra is in the Mideast commercial hub of Dubai.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha made the comments Thursday in response to reporters’ questions. It was the first official word on the former leader’s whereabouts since she fled Thailand last month.

He says the information comes from a “preliminary informal report” compiled by Thailand’s foreign ministry.

A Thai court sentenced Yingluck in absentia to five years in prison on Wednesday for alleged negligence in a money-losing rice subsidy program. Her government was ousted in a 2014 military coup.

Officials in Dubai had no immediate comment.

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner dies at age 91

By news@wgmd.com -
0

Playboy founder Hugh Hefner, who helped usher in the 1960s sexual revolution with his groundbreaking men’s magazine and built a business empire around his libertine lifestyle, died on Wednesday at the age of 91, Playboy Enterprises said.

Continue Reading Below

Hefner, once called the “prophet of pop hedonism” by Time magazine, peacefully passed away at his home, Playboy Enterprises said in a statement.

Hefner was sometimes characterized as an oversexed Peter Pan as he kept a harem of young blondes that numbered as many as seven at his legendary Playboy Mansion. This was chronicled in “The Girls Next Door,” a TV reality show that aired from 2005 through 2010. He said that thanks to the impotency-fighting drug Viagra he continued exercising his libido into his 80s.

“I’m never going to grow up,” Hefner said in a CNN interview when he was 82. “Staying young is what it is all about for me. Holding on to the boy and long ago I decided that age really didn’t matter and as long as the ladies … feel the same way, that’s fine with me.”

Hefner settled down somewhat in 2012 at age 86 when he took Crystal Harris, who was 60 years younger, as his third wife.

He said his swinging lifestyle might have been a reaction to growing up in a repressed family where affection was rarely exhibited. His so-called stunted childhood led to a multi-million-dollar enterprise that centered on naked women but also espoused Hefner’s “Playboy philosophy” based on romance, style and the casting off of mainstream mores.

Continue Reading Below

That philosophy came to life at the legendary parties in his mansions – first in his native Chicago, then in Los Angeles’ exclusive Holmby Hills neighborhood – where legions of male celebrities swarmed to mingle with beautiful young women.

Long before the Internet made nudity ubiquitous, Hefner faced obscenity charges in 1963 for publishing and circulating photos of disrobed celebrities and aspiring stars but he was acquitted.

Hefner created Playboy as the first stylish glossy men’s magazine and in addition to nude fold-outs, it had intellectual appeal with top writers such as Kurt Vonnegut, Joyce Carol Oates, Vladimir Nabokov, James Baldwin and Alex Haley for men who liked to say they did not buy the magazine just for the pictures.

In-depth interviews with historic figures such as Fidel Castro, Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X and John Lennon also were featured regularly.

“I’ve never thought of Playboy quite frankly as a sex magazine,” Hefner told CNN in 2002. “I always thought of it as a lifestyle magazine in which sex was one important ingredient.”

Hefner proved to be a genius at branding. The magazine’s rabbit silhouette became one of the best known logos in the world and the “bunny” waitresses in his Playboy nightclubs were instantly recognizable in their low-cut bathing suit-style uniforms with bow ties, puffy cotton tails and pert rabbit ears.

Hef, as he began calling himself in high school, also was a living logo for Playboy, presiding over his realm in silk pajamas and a smoking jacket while puffing on a pipe.

“What I created came out of my own adolescent dreams of fantasies,” he told CNN. “I was trying to redefine what it meant to be a young, urban unattached male.”

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Brendan O’Brien in Milwaukee; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Michael Perry)

In Mexico, survivors recount amazing escapes from quake

By FOX News -
0

MEXICO CITY –  A tree branch saved a mechanic from the collapsing building where a dozen co-workers died in last week’s earthquake. A slap across the face startled a dazed father back to his senses, spurring him to carry his critically injured daughter to safety.

Amid the endless tragedies during the magnitude 7.1 quake, there were incredible stories of survival.

Conrad Vazquez Martinez, a 67-year-old mechanic, was on the roof of a four-story laboratory building when the tremor hit. He leaped to a tree branch, which snapped but slowed his fall to the ground. Then a metal balcony grill fell over him, partly shielding him from the direct impact of rubble. The branch poked out of the debris to give him a trickle of air. Eventually co-workers found him and dug him out.

Alvarez enjoys ovation in return to PNC Park

By Bob Cohn -
0

Despite the loss, the game was special for Alvarez. He received an unambiguously warm welcome back, including a video tribute, from fans and former teammates in the other dugout when he stepped to the plate in the second inning. Then he lashed a single through the Pirates’ shift.

“I thought it was very classy on the Pirates’ part,” Alvarez said. “I’m not too much of an emotional guy, but that was pretty cool to get that kind of a reception from the organization and the fans. I’ve been receiving nothing but love ever since I got here.”

Alvarez added: “It was really neat. I’m still having a hard time trying to put it into words, the good emotions that were going through me at the moment. Unexpected in the sense that, not that I didn’t see it coming from them, but we’re playing against each other, it’s a game. The last thing you’re gonna think of is, are they gonna do that for you? It definitely was an awesome experience.”

Standing in the on-deck circle, Alvarez said, he heard “good stuff” while also noting “a couple of jokesters here and there.” But for the most part, “It was positive messages and a lot of encouragement.”

The old Alvarez surfaced when asked if it was “nice” to get a couple of hits.

“Nice to get a couple of hits anywhere,” he said, all business again. “It doesn’t add any specialness to any of it. My job day in and day out is to help this team win. It just so happens we were playing here today.”

Orioles manager Buck Showalter said, “I thought he handled himself well [at first base]. I thought that was a nice moment with them remembering the good things Pete did here and may do again.”

Alvarez faces an uncertain future. The free-agent-to-be turns 31 in February and almost certainly will not return to the Orioles. He learned to play right field in the Minors this season and dealt with it well, making the postseason International League All-Star team. Alvarez said the added versatility might help, “but whether teams want to take that into consideration is completely up to them.”

Alvarez had plenty of big moments at PNC Park, especially during that special 2013 season when he helped the Pirates snap their streak of 20 straight losing seasons and reach the playoffs. This moment was big, too.

“I haven’t been here in two years or so,” he said. “In actuality, it didn’t feel that long once I got out there.”

Bob Cohn is a contributor to MLB.com based in Pittsburgh. This story was not subject to the approval of Major League Baseball or its clubs.

Now even money is running out in storm-hit Puerto Rico

By BEN FOX and DANICA COTO -
0

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico –  First, Hurricane Maria knocked out power and water to Puerto Rico. Then diesel fuel, gas and water became scarce. Now, it’s money.

The aftermath of the powerful storm has resulted in a near-total shutdown of the U.S. territory’s economy that could last for weeks and has many people running seriously low on cash and worrying that it will become even harder to survive on this storm-ravaged island.

There are long lines at the banks that are open with reduced hours or the scattered ATMs that are operational amid an islandwide power outage and near total loss of telecommunications. Many people are unable to work or run their businesses because diesel to run generators is in short supply or they can’t spend all day waiting for gas to fill their car.

Engineer Octavio Cortes predicts it will only get worse because so many of the problems are inter-connected and cannot be easily resolved.

“I don’t know how much worse it’s going to get,” Cortes said as he joined other motorists stopping on a bridge over a river in northern Puerto Rico to catch a faint cellphone signal. “Right now it’s manageable, but I don’t know about next week or after that.”

The father of six typically works from home or travels around the world for his job, but neither approach is possible now because the power is still out for nearly all 3.4 million people in Puerto Rico and flights off the island are down to only a few each day.

While Cortes is OK for the moment, others don’t have nearly the same resources.

Cruzita Mojica is an employee of the Puerto Rico Treasury Department in San Juan. While she, like many public sector workers, has been called back to work she can’t go because she has to care for her elderly mother in the aftermath of the storm. She got up at 3:30 a.m. Wednesday and went to four ATM machines only to find each one empty.

“Of course I took out money before the hurricane, but it’s gone already,” she said. “We’re without gasoline. Without money. Without food. This is a disaster.”

Surgical technician Dilma Gonzalez said she had only $40 left and her job hasn’t called people back to work yet in the capital. “Until they let us know otherwise, I’m not supposed to go back,” she said with a shrug as she pressure washed the street in front of her house, sending muddy debris flying.

All are struggling with the overwhelming devastation of Hurricane Maria, which began tearing across the island early in the morning of Sept. 20 as a Category 4 storm with winds of 155 mph. It destroyed the entire electricity grid while grinding up homes, businesses, roads and farms. At least 16 people were killed. There still is no exact tally of the cost and full extent of the damage, but Gov. Ricardo Rossello says it will bring a complete halt to the economy for at least a month.

“This is the single biggest, major catastrophe in the history of Puerto Rico, bar none, and it is probably the biggest hurricane catastrophe in the United States,” Rossello said Wednesday as he delivered aid to the southern town of Salinas, whose mayor says 100 percent of the agriculture there was wiped out when the wind tore up plantain, corn, vegetables and other crops.

Antonia Garcia, a retiree who lives in the city of Bayamon, said she was down to her last $4. She spent a day using precious gas to look for an ATM that was in operation because she couldn’t get into her credit union, which was taking only 200 customers a day. “This has become chaotic,” she said.

Puerto Rico was already struggling before the storm. The island has been in a recession for more than a decade, the poverty rate was 45 percent and unemployment was around 10 percent, higher than any U.S. state. Manufacturers of medical equipment and pharmaceuticals, which are the most important segment of the economy, have been shedding jobs for years. Now everything from multinational companies to small businesses and ranches are scrambling to get enough fuel to run generators while their employees struggle to even get to work.

Before the storm, the island’s government was in the midst of bitter negotiations with creditors to restructure a portion of its $73 billion in debt, which the previous governor declared unpayable. Rossello appeared to warn the bondholders that the storm had made things worse. “Puerto Rico practically will have no income for the next month,” he told reporters.

Making matters worse for many consumers is the fact that those food stores that are open, typically on reduced hours, are unable to process credit or bank cards or the local system of welfare payments. The businesses are insisting on cash, even though that is technically illegal.

Still, as in any economic crisis, there are people who find the upside. Christian Mendoza said the car wash where he works hasn’t re-opened so he has been selling bottled water, even without refrigeration. “The water hot and it still went like you wouldn’t believe,” he said.

Another relative success story is Elpidio Fernandez, a 78-year-old who sells coconut and passion fruit ice cream from a pushcart on the streets of San Juan and has a supplier with a generator. He has made up to $500 on some days since the storm.

“Business has multiplied by a thousand,” he said, but he quickly added: “Even though I’m doing well, I don’t feel good because I know other people are suffering.”

The Latest: Republicans unveil nearly $6 trillion tax cut

By news@wgmd.com -
0

WASHINGTON –  The Latest on the Republican plan to overhaul the tax code (all times local):

Continue Reading Below

8:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans have unveiled the first major revamp of the nation’s tax code in a generation.

The sweeping, nearly $6 trillion tax cut would deeply reduce levies for corporations, simplify everyone’s brackets and nearly double the standard deduction used by most Americans.

Trump declares the plan would provide badly needed tax relief for the middle class, but there are too many gaps in the proposal to know how it actually would affect taxpayers.

There are also major questions about how it would be paid for and how much it might add to the soaring $20 trillion national debt.

Continue Reading Below

___

4:40 p.m.

An organization that advocates for state legislatures says it’s “dismayed” the Republican tax cut proposal unveiled Wednesday would do away with a deduction for state and local taxes paid.

The National Conference of State Legislatures says the deduction has existed in the federal tax code since its inception. The group says “tens of millions of middle-class taxpayers of every political affiliation” would experience a greater tax burden if the deduction were eliminated.

The group says the deduction’s elimination will also impede states in their efforts to invest in education and other public services.

About a third of tax filers itemize deductions on their federal income tax returns. The Tax Policy Center says virtually all who do claim a deduction for state and local taxes paid.

___

4:10 p.m.

President Donald Trump is issuing a warning shot to Indiana’s Democratic senator: Support my tax overhaul or I’ll campaign against you next year.

Trump says at a tax event in Indiana that if Sen. Joe Donnelly doesn’t approve the plan, “we will come here and we will campaign against him like you wouldn’t believe.”

But Trump is predicting that numerous Democrats will come across the aisle and support his plan “because it’s the right thing to do.”

The president has made overtures to Democratic senators like Claire McCaskill of Missouri and Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota in recent weeks. All three are facing re-election in 2018.

___

4 p.m.

Small business advocates are split over the draft of the new Republican tax plan.

The National Federation of Independent Business is praising the proposal to tax business income at 20 percent — including sole proprietors whose business income is taxed at individual rates up to 39.6 percent.

The Small Business & Entrepreneurship Council says the plan would simplify business taxes, encourage business investment and increase owners’ confidence.

But the Small Business Majority says the plan wouldn’t help most small companies, and the current top rate is paid by less than 2 percent of those businesses.

And John O’Neill, a tax analyst at the American Sustainable Business Council, says tax reform isn’t as useful to the economy as investing in infrastructure and education.

__

3:50 p.m.

President Donald Trump is calling the current tax system a “relic” and a “colossal barrier” that’s standing in the way of the nation’s economic comeback.

Trump says at an event in Indianapolis that his tax proposal will help middle-class families save money and will eliminate loopholes that benefit the wealthy.

Trump says the wealthy “can call me all they want. It’s not going to help.” The billionaire president says he’s “doing the right thing. And it’s not good for me, believe me.”

The president says under his plan, “the vast majority of families will be able to file their taxes on a single sheet of paper.”

___

3:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump is making the case for a sweeping plan to overhaul the tax system for individuals and corporations. He calls it a “once in a generation” opportunity to cut taxes.

The president says in Indiana that he wants to cut taxes for middle-class families to make the system simpler and fairer.

Trump says his tax plan will “bring back the jobs and the wealth that have left our country.” He says it’s time for the nation to fight for American workers.

He’s praising his vice president, Mike Pence, Indiana’s former governor. Trump says, “it’s time for Washington to learn from the wisdom of Indiana.”

__

2:52 p.m.

A budget watchdog group in Washington says the new GOP tax plan could cost $2.2 trillion over the next 10 years.

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget admits its estimate is very preliminary since so many details are unclear, but its take is that the plan contains about $5.8 trillion in tax cuts but only $3.6 trillion worth of offsetting tax increases. That $2.2 trillion would be added to the nation’s $20 trillion debt.

That’s more than the $1.5 trillion debt cost that has emerged in a deal among Senate Republicans.

Republicans controlling Congress initially promised that the overhaul of the tax code wouldn’t add to the debt. The group also notes that the $2.2 trillion cost could grow by another $500 billion when interest costs are added in.

_____

1:54 p.m.

President Donald Trump says he’s always wanted to reduce the corporate tax rate to 20 percent — even though he said repeatedly he wanted to see it lowered to 15 percent.

Trump told reporters as he departed Washington for Indiana on Wednesday afternoon that a 20 percent rate was his “red line” and that it had always been his goal.

“In fact, I wanted to start at 15 so that we got 20,” he said, adding: “20’s my number.”

Trump also denies the plan unveiled by the White House and congressional Republicans Wednesday would benefit the wealthy.

He says: “I think there’s very little benefit for people of wealth.”

Under the plan, corporations would see their top tax rate cut from 35 percent to 20 percent.

____

1:37 p.m.

A vocal group of the most conservative House Republicans has come out in support of a draft tax plan endorsed by both President Donald Trump and top congressional GOP leaders.

The House Freedom Caucus endorsement is noteworthy because it could ease House passage of a budget plan that’s the first step to advancing the tax cut measure through Congress.

The group says the outline will allow workers to “keep more of their money,” while simplifying the loophole-choked tax code and making U.S. companies more competitive with their foreign rivals.

The group had held up action on the budget measure as they demanded more details on taxes.

_____

11:21 a.m.

President Donald Trump has two red lines that he refuses to cross on overhauling taxes: the corporate rate must be cut to 20 percent and the savings must go to the middle class.

Gary Cohn, the president’s top economics aide, says any overhaul signed by the president needs to include these two elements.

Trump had initially pushed for cutting the 39.6 percent corporate tax rate to 15 percent.

The administration says that the benefits of any tax cut will not favor the wealthy, with Cohn saying that an additional tax bracket could be added to levy taxes on the top one percent of earners if needed.

_____

11:20 a.m.

The Senate’s top Democrat is blasting a new tax cut plan backed by President Donald Trump as a giveaway to the rich.

Sen. Chuck Schumer says Trump’s plan only gives “crumbs” to the middle class, while top-bracket earners making more than a half-million dollars a year would reap a windfall.

The New York Democrat also blasted the plan for actually increasing the bottom tax rate from 10 percent to 12 percent, calling it a “punch to the gut of working Americans.”

Schumer said the plan is little more than an “across-the-board tax cut for America’s millionaires and billionaires.”

The plan, to be officially released Wednesday afternoon, is the top item on Washington’s agenda after the GOP failure to repeal the Obama health care law.

_____

9:53 a.m.

A new Republican blueprint for overhauling the U.S. tax code employs the themes of economic populism that President Donald Trump trumpeted during the presidential campaign to win support from working-class voters.

A copy of the plan to be released later Wednesday says, “Too many in our country are shut out of the dynamism of the U.S. economy.” That’s led to what the plans says is “the justifiable feeling that the system is rigged against hardworking Americans.”

The plan, obtained by The Associated Press, says the Trump administration and Congress “will work together to produce tax reform that will put America first.”

The GOP plan for the first major rewrite of the U.S. tax code in 30 years also says corporations will be stopped from shipping jobs and capital overseas.

_____

9:20 a.m.

President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans are proposing a tax plan that they say will be simple and fair.

In a document obtained by The Associated Press on Wednesday, they outline a blueprint for almost doubling the standard deduction for married taxpayers filing jointly to $24,000, and $12,000 for individuals.

The plan calls for cutting the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 20 percent. The GOP proposal also calls for reducing the number of tax brackets from seven to three with a surcharge on the wealthiest Americans.

The plan also leaves intact the deduction for mortgage interest and charitable deductions.

The White House and Republicans plan a formal roll out later Wednesday.

__

4:26 a.m.

President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans are rolling out a sweeping plan to cut taxes for individuals and corporations, simplify the tax system, and likely double the standard deduction used by most Americans.

Months in the making, the plan meets a political imperative for Republicans to deliver an overhaul of the U.S. tax code after the failure of the health care repeal.

The public reveal of the plan was set for Wednesday. The day before, details emerged on Capitol Hill while Trump personally appealed to House Republicans and Democrats at the White House to get behind his proposal.

Reds hand Woodruff, Brewers 6-0 loss

By FOX News -
0

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee rookie Brandon Woodruff was chased in a five-run third inning and the Brewers’ postseason hopes took another hit Wednesday night when they fell 6-0 to the last-place Cincinnati Reds.

The Brewers have lost five of seven. They’ve dropped 2 games behind Colorado for the second NL wild-card spot with only four games left.

More Brewers coverage

Milwaukee was eliminated from the NL Central race earlier in the evening when the Chicago Cubs beat St. Louis.

Joey Votto hit his team-high 36th home run and Homer Bailey (6-9) threw seven strong innings for the Reds.

Woodruff (2-3) made his major league debut last month.

Tucker Barnhart opened the third with a home run and Bailey followed with a double. A one-out walk and four straight singles finished Woodruff.

The Brewers were held to four hits. Bailey settled down after a choppy first to make his longest start since Aug. 7, 2014. He allowed four hits, walked three and struck out four.

Milwaukee managed to get runners on first and second with two outs in the fourth, but Travis Shaw was thrown out at the plate by center fielder Billy Hamilton while trying to score on Orlando Arcia’s single.

The Brewers are running out of time to gain ground in a playoff race that few fans outside of Milwaukee thought was possible when the season began. At 83-75, they might have to settle for the satisfaction of having already clinched a winning season, an impressive feat for a franchise in just its second full year of rebuilding.

“You know, it’s been a great ride for a lot of reasons. It was not expected this season,” team owner Mark Attanasio said before the game. “Or, if somebody did expect it, I’d like to know who it was. Maybe (manager) Craig Counsell might have expected it.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: SS Zack Cozart left the game before the bottom of the third with right quad tightness.

Brewers: 1B Eric Thames writhed in pain for about a minute on the ground after fouling a ball in the eighth inning off his right foot. He limped back to the dugout on a 1-2 count, with Eric Sogard striking out to finish the at-bat.

UP NEXT

Reds: RHP Sal Romano (5-7), one of four rookies in the rotation, makes his final start of the year. He is 0-2 with a 9.00 ERA in two starts this year against Milwaukee.

Brewers: LHP Brent Suter (3-2) is 1-0 with a 4.35 ERA in six games against the Reds. He allowed five runs on four hits in five innings in his only start against Cincinnati on Aug. 12.

The Latest: Japan PM Abe seeks mandate on N. Korea policies

By FOX News -
0

TOKYO –  The Latest on Japan’s prime minister dissolving parliament to call elections (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he will seek a public mandate on his tougher diplomatic and defense policies to deal with escalating threats from North Korea.

Abe spoke at a meeting of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party minutes after dissolving parliament’s lower house Thursday for an election. He urged his fellow members to gain understanding his North Korea policies. Abe said his responsibility is safety and peace for the people of Japan.

The election for the 475-seat lower house, the more powerful of Japan’s two-chamber parliament, is expected on Oct. 22.

___

12:15 p.m.

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dissolved the lower house of parliament and called a snap election for next month as expected.

The speaker of the house, Tadamori Oshima, on Thursday read a statement of dissolution, ordered by Abe.

The election is expected to be held on Oct. 22.

The dissolution of the more powerful of Japan’s two-chamber parliament comes more than a year before required by law.

123...548Page 1 of 548
WGMD.COM
NEWSTALK 92.7 WGMD & WGMD.COM THE TALK OF DELMARVA
Contact us: info@wgmd.com
© 2017 Resort Broadcasting