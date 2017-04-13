What is the MOAB?

The Pentagon said Thursday that U.S. forces in Afghanistan dropped the military’s largest non-nuclear bomb on an Islamic State target in eastern Afghanistan on Thursday. This is the first time a Massive Ordnance Airbust Bomb (MOAB) has been used in combat.

The Pentagon says the bomb was dropped on a cave complex believed to be used by ISIS fighters in the Achin district of Nangarhar province, very close to the Pakistan border.

Here’s what you need to know:

· The MOAB, also known as the “Mother of All Bombs,” was dropped out of a C-130 aircraft in Afghanistan for the first time on Thursday.

· The MOAB had never been used in combat until now. It was brought into service in 2008.

· The MOAB weighs 21,000 pounds.

· It is the largest non-nuclear weapon in the U.S. arsenal.

· The MOAB is considered similar to a small nuclear weapon.

· The first test detonation was confirmed in March 2003.

