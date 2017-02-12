What Time Does WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 Start?

What time should fans be tuning in for SmackDown’s WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view?

The first WWE SmackDown-exclusive pay-per-view of 2017 will be Elimination Chamber. This will be the first time a show has gone under this name since May 2015, which would be as a WWE Network special and not a PPV.

As always with the Elimination Chamber event, a match of the same name will be the main event. John Cena is set to put the WWE Championship on the line against five other Superstars—Intercontinental champion Dean Ambrose, Baron Corbin, the Miz, AJ Styles, and Bray Wyatt. The winner, while not confirmed yet, will face Randy Orton at WrestleMania 33. Orton won the Royal Rumble match in January.

Ambrose, Corbin, Miz, Styles, and Wyatt have all been significant pieces for SmackDown since the beginning of the brand split. Four of the five have held titles, including the Lunatic Fringe with the Intercontinental and WWE Championships. All five have either main evented an episode of SmackDown or PPV too, so they’re all notable names to be part of this star-studded Elimination Chamber match.

As for Cena, he is trying to hold onto the WWE Championship in his 16th World title win, which tied Ric Flair at Royal Rumble. Can he hold the belt past this Sunday?

Alexa Bliss and Naomi will go head-to-head for the SmackDown Women’s Championship in one of the other top matches of the evening. The former Funkadactyl has scored pinfalls over Bliss over the past few weeks and has momentum heading into this bout. Will there be a title change here?

At 7:00 p.m. ET, the Elimination Chamber Kickoff Show will begin the evening’s festivities on the WWE Network, WWE’s website, and YouTube. The main part of the program has a start time of 8:00 p.m. ET on the WWE Network and PPV.

