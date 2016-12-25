What Was Minnesota Vikings Secondary Thinking?

The Minnesota Vikings secondary should all be fined for their actions Saturday afternoon.

NFL head coaches get paid millions to coach, strategize, tell the players what to do. And these players get even more money to play, execute, do what the head coach wants. That is how it has always been in the game of football from the NFL down.

But suddenly on Saturday, the Minnesota Vikings decided they would do what they want. Head coach Mike Zimmer wanted Xavier Rhodes, his best CB, on Green Bay Packers WR Jordy Nelson, the entire game.

But veteran CB Terence Newman took exception to it, believing he can cover Nelson. So instead executing the Zimmer’s plan, the Vikings CBs decided to each stay on their sides of the field.

Rhodes told the Star Tribune, “A matter of fact, forget it. We felt as a team, as players, we came together and we felt like we’d never done that when we played against the Packers. Us as DBs felt like we could handle him.

“That’s how we felt as DBs that we could stay on our side and cover him. In the beginning, we’d always played against them and played our sides, so that’s what we as DBs went with.”

We’ll , Zimmer wanted to start Sunday because he may have seen something in those other games. Afterall, Zimmer is the one getting paid to see those things and make such adjustments. Rhodes is the best CB on the team to plus he matches up better size-wise.

But the Vikings secondary ditched the game plan and Nelson went off for 135 yards and two TDs on seven first-half receptions. And the Packers took a 28-13 a lead the Vikings into the locker room. And probably after a few F-bombs, Zimmer’s game plan prevailed.

With Rhodes following Nelson in the second half, he caught two passes for nine yards. The second half proved that the strategy is effective. Zimmer said, “That’s what he was supposed to do the whole game. Someone decided they wouldn’t do that.”

“In the first half when Terence Newman came over and said something to me like ‘I can cover this guy, let me have him.’ I said, ‘do what you’re supposed to do.’”

Newman declined to comment on the issue saying simply, “Nothing. I have no idea.”

The Vikings were fighting for their playoff lives and an old CB wants to usurp Zimmer’s game plan. It turns out that Nelson’s big first ha was the difference in the Packers 12-point win too. If I were coaching that team the whole secondary room would get fined.

I might even double Rhodes’ fine because he’s suppose to what that challenge.

And there went a promising season down the tubes!

This is why you’re supposed to listen to your coaches!

Sorr Vikings fans.

