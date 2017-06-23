We got an early glimpse of that philosophy during the event in Vegas. After the uniforms were unveiled, rapper Desiigner performed on the stage wearing the Golden Knights jersey. He was later joined by Denver Broncos star Emmanuel Sanders, wearing the Avalanche jersey.

I don’t know too much about Desiigner but I do know that he’s much edgier than Train or Fall Out Boy – two artists the NHL has tapped multiple times over the past handful of years – so maybe we’re heading in the right direction here!

The hope is that a bigger cool factor and more prominent stars will help provide more exposure and general appeal to the sport.

It’ll be interesting to see how that idea is received within the culture of the hockey, though, as it has long been a game that emphasizes team over individual. There are a ton of great, expressive personalities in the NHL right now but there’s also this oppressive idea that being a showman and commanding individual attention is “selfish” and a detriment to the team.

Do NHL players even want to be huge stars outside of the rink?

“I don’t know that every NHL player necessarily wants that, but I think a lot of them do,” said Near. “There’s an opportunity – in a really tasteful way – to still be a leader and come out of your shell. To lead in a different way and show personality and enthusiasm. You see it with some of the guys in how they dress going into the rink, wanting to do something a little different.”

“It’s not selfish individualism. It’s creativity and it’s one of the pillars that we stand on, so when we see that we try to encourage more of it, but in an authentic way.”

I’m intrigued as to where they go from here, especially considering Crosby and McDavid aren’t exactly beacons of personality and excitement off the ice.

I did speak to McDavid at the event and he revealed that he has an interest in marketing himself more, referencing James Harden as another adidas athlete who has done it quite well. He also revealed an interesting tidbit that I didn’t really see coming.

“I love the Yeezy stuff. I have all of them.”