The Senate’s proposal to overhaul ObamaCare must be reconciled with the previously released House version before President Trump can sign a bill into law. While the Senate’s draft can be viewed in its entirety here, below are some of the key components being touted by Republicans in the Senate.
• Help stabilize collapsing insurance markets by creating a short-term stabilization fund to provide $15 billion per year in 2018 and 2019 and $10 billion in each of the next two years to address coverage disruption. It would also continue federal assistance to low-income Americans through 2019.
• End “onerous Obamacare mandates” by repealing individual and employer mandates.
• Improve the affordability of health insurance by expanding tax-free Health Savings Accounts, repealing ObamaCare taxes, implementing targeted tax credits and empower states to make changes in what markets are available to residents.
• Preserve access to care for Americans with pre-existing conditions, and allow children to stay on their parents’ health insurance through age 26.
• Strengthen Medicaid by giving states more flexibility while ensuring that those who rely on this program won’t have the rug pulled out from under them.