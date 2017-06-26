Derek Carr will be making $25 million a year for the next five years.
More FOX Sports San Diego Videos
What’s the first thing Derek Carr is going to do with his new contract money?
Just now
Padres Discussion: Is there a line teams have to draw in listening to fans?
Just now
WATCH: 103-year-old Lt. Jim Downing throws out the first pitch
2 hours ago
Check out Matt Szczur’s Tony Gwynn art
3 hours ago
The 3rd annual Tony Gwynn 5.5k Run & Walk supporting the TAG Foundation
4 hours ago
The 2017 STARPAL Celebrity Waiter Luncheon
4 hours ago