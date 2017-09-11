When are the Emmys and what should I know about the award show?

Veteran TV shows and newcomers alike will vie for top awards at the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sept. 17 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Calif.

This year’s show will be emceed by first-time host and nine-time Emmy winner Stephen Colbert.

Here’s what you need to know about the award ceremony.

How can I watch the show?

The Emmys will start at 5 p.m. Pacific time (8 p.m. Eastern time) and will air on CBS or on the network’s streaming service, CBS All Access.

Who has the most nominations?

NBC’s longtime comedy show “Saturday Night Live” and HBO’s new show “Westworld” are tied with 22 nominations. The Netflix series “Stranger Things” racked up 19 total nominations.

Some of the category winners were announced over the weekend at the Creative Arts Emmys, with “Saturday Night Live,” “Westworld” and “Stranger Things” all nabbing five awards.

What are the nominees for outstanding comedy series?

The following shows are up for the top comedy award: “Atlanta” (FX), “Black-ish” (ABC), “Modern Family” (ABC), “Master of None” (Netflix), “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix), “Silicon Valley” (HBO) and “Veep” (HBO).

Which shows are nominated for outstanding drama series?

The nominees are AMC’s “Better Caul Saul,” Hulu’s “The Handmaid’s Tale,” HBO’s “Westworld,” NBC’s “This is Us” and three Netflix series: “The Crown,” “House of Cards” and “Stranger Things.”

What should I know about host Stephen Colbert?

Colbert is an Emmy winner himself — he has three awards for “The Daily Show” and six for “The Colbert Report.” He hosted “The Colbert Report” on Comedy Central for nearly a decade before taking over as CBS “Late Show” host for David Letterman in 2015.

If Colbert’s statement on hosting the Emmys is any indication, he’s likely to take aim at President Donald Trump during the award show. “This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys, period. Both in person and around the globe,” he said in a statement, referencing ex-Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s claims about Trump’s Inauguration Day crowd size.