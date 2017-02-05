When does the 2017 NFL Schedule come out?

As we turn the page on another incredible NFL season, lets take a look at when we can expect the 2017 NFL schedule to be released.

The 2016 NFL regular season was a good one, as most of the divisional races were not decided until the final week of the season. The NFL Playoffs brought some lopsided matchups, including Championship Sunday, which saw the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots blow out their opponents. Those two teams met inside NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas for the Super Bowl, and it was quite the spectacle.

While the ink has not even dried on the newspapers declaring the Super Bowl champions, it is already time to look towards next season. The 2017 NFL regular season is certain to be a good one, as the parity in the NFL is at an all-time high. Many teams came out of nowhere to make a run towards the playoffs during the 2016 regular season, and next season is certain to bring the same kind of drama.

The matchups are already set for the 2017 NFL regular season, though the schedule has yet to be released. Usually, the NFL schedule is released in April, after the drama of the NFL Draft has finished up. Based on history, the schedule will likely be released between April 18-20, as it is typically announced during the middle of the third week of April. Keep an eye out for an announcement after the conclusion of Super Bowl LI.

Last season, the NFL regular season slate kicked off with a rematch of Super Bowl 50, with the Denver Broncos defense once again corralling Carolina Panthers star quarterback Cam Newton. That could be the case once again in 2017, as the Patriots are slated to host the Falcons. The season will end with Super Bowl 52 on February 4, 2018, and the action will take place at the beautiful new U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

