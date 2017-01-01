When is Super Bowl 51?

Super Bowl 51 is the pinnacle of the 2016 NFL season, but when is it held?

The 2016 NFL regular season has been a great one, as some teams put together some surprising campaigns though the 17 week slate. The New England Patriots started out the season with their MVP quarterback suspended for four games, and still managed to win more games than any other team in the AFC. The Oakland Raiders, who had not been to the playoffs in 14 seasons, finally will be playing postseason games, though they will have to do it without their own star quarterback.

Over in the NFC, the Dallas Cowboys have rode the backs of two rookies to the best record in the conference. Fourth-round quarterback Dak Prescott took over for Tony Romo when he broke his back in the preseason, and proceed to win 11 straight games after an opening week loss. Running back Ezekiel Elliott may be the MVP of the league, as he has his eyes set on Eric Dickerson’s rookie rushing record.

The NFL Playoffs will begin in January, as each conference will host their wild card rounds. After the divisional rounds, both conferences will battle it out in their respective conference championship games, with the two winners headed to Super Bowl 51. Always the most-watched event of the year, Super Bowl 51 will certainly be another incredible show, as a new team will be crowned the champions of the NFL.

Last year, the Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers in what would be future Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning’s last professional game. Manning led the Broncos to a 24-10, though it was mostly the Broncos vaunted defense that led the way against Cam Newton and company. Hopefully for football fans, the 2017 Super Bowl will be a bit more competitive than the 2016 variety.

The game will be held on February 5, 2017, and it will be hosted by NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. It is the third time that Houston has hosted a Super Bowl, as they also hosted Super Bowl VIII and Super Bowl XXXVIII. Lady Gaga will be the halftime show, and the game will be presented by Fox and Fox Deportes.

