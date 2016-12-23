When Will Every Quarterback in the NFL Matter?

It’s time to protect Cam Newton along with the rest of the quarterbacks.

When quarterbacks like Randall Cunningham and Michael Vick were hit low and horse collared, it was just unfortunate. Then not-so mobile quarterbacks like Carson Palmer and Tom Brady were injured by low hits. And all of the sudden, it’s time to change the rules.

You can’t hit a quarterback low in the pocket or hit him at all when he slides. And if you go upside a quarterback’s head, you’re sure to get a 15-yard penalty and a fine. We’ll, that’s at least the case when Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton isn’t playing.

When he was hit well below the knee in the pocket a while back, the referees couldn’t find their flags. After the game, he spoke of how he didn’t feel protected. Then Monday night, it gets worse when the Washington Redskins played the Panthers.

Newton gets hit in the head area while sliding and the refs couldn’t find their flags again. Later on, Kirk Cousins gets pushed out of bounds with a foot still in and it’s a penalty. We all heard all the chatter about forcible contact but that has no legs now.

Carson Wentz slid got the call on a defender that clearly tried to avoid him!

What happened to the forcible contract thing then?

And Newton was hit in the head area, which is a flag in itself!

If you want to make this about status, Newton is the reigning NFL MVP and Wentz is a rookie!

But that doesn’t matter, treat quarterbacks the same!

I had to no dogs in neither fight but would like to see all quarterbacks protected equally.

