WASHINGTON –  Nearly all major sectors posted job gains in June, with health care and social assistance leading the way with more than 59,000 added jobs.

The hiring was fueled by physicians’ offices, clinics, hospitals and home health care companies, even amid uncertainty around health care legislation in Congress. Child care and family service providers also boosted payrolls. Over the past 12 months, the education and health sector has added nearly a half-million jobs.

Governments added 35,000 jobs, that category’s biggest monthly gain since July 2016. Most of the surge was fueled by local governments, which offset job declines at the state level.

Restaurants, hotels and entertainment added 36,000 jobs. Professional and business services, which includes higher-paying occupations such as engineers and consultants, gained 35,000.

Retail reversed four straight months of declines with 8,100 added jobs. But information — a sector that includes publishing, broadcast and telecommunications — lost jobs for a ninth straight month.

Overall, employers added 222,000 jobs in June. The unemployment rate ticked up to 4.4 percent from 4.3 percent in May.

Industry (change from previous month) June 2017 May 2017 Past 12 months
Construction 16,000 9,000 206,000
Manufacturing 1,000 -2,000 49,000
Retail 8,100 -7,200 20,200
Transportation, warehousing 2,400 11,600 97,200
Information (Telecom, publishing) -4,000 -6,000 -61,000
Financial services 17,000 13,000 169,000
Professional services (Accounting, engineering, temp work) 35,000 56,000 624,000
Education and health 45,000 35,000 494,000
Hotels, restaurants, entertainment 36,000 25,000 314,000
Government 35,000 -7,000 138,000
Source: Labor Department

