Where David Ortiz ranks among all-time Red Sox greats in 10 key offensive categories

The Red Sox will immortalize David Ortiz when they retire his number in a pregame ceremony Friday night — a much deserved honor for a catalyst in ending the Curse of the Bambino in 2004 (and delivering two more World Series titles in 2007 and 2013).

The 10-time All-Star was the 2013 World Series MVP and led the majors with a 1.021 OPS in his final season in 2016. Not bad for a guy dumped by the Twins after the 2002 season and signed by the Red Sox a month later.

Ortiz’s No. 34 will join Ted Williams’ No. 9, Carl Yastrzemski’s No. 8, Pedro Martinez’s No. 45, Carlton Fisk’s No. 27 and Bobby Doerr’s No. 1, among others, at Fenway Park. But where does Big Papi rank among the Red Sox legends?

Here’s a sampling (stats include performance only with the Red Sox):

Bob DeChiara Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports