Where David Ortiz ranks among all-time Red Sox greats in 10 key offensive categories

The Red Sox will immortalize David Ortiz when they retire his number in a pregame ceremony Friday night — a much deserved honor for a catalyst in ending the Curse of the Bambino in 2004 (and delivering two more World Series titles in 2007 and 2013).
The 10-time All-Star was the 2013 World Series MVP and led the majors with a 1.021 OPS in his final season in 2016. Not bad for a guy dumped by the Twins after the 2002 season and signed by the Red Sox a month later.
Ortiz’s No. 34 will join Ted Williams’ No. 9, Carl Yastrzemski’s No. 8, Pedro Martinez’s No. 45, Carlton Fisk’s No. 27 and Bobby Doerr’s No. 1, among others, at Fenway Park. But where does Big Papi rank among the Red Sox legends?
Here’s a sampling (stats include performance only with the Red Sox):
HOME RUNS: 2nd
Ortiz joined the 500-homer club in 2015 (including his 58 homers with Minnesota) but fell just short of that mark during his 14-season career in Boston. His 483 homers rank behind only Ted Williams’ 521.
WAR (among position players): 6th
Williams leads the way here, too, at 123.1, followed by Carl Yastrzemski (96.1), Wade Boggs (71.6), Dwight Evans (66.2) and Tris Speaker (55.4). Ortiz checks in at 52.9.
OPS: 4th
Big Papi’s .570 slugging percentage (4th in franchise history) helps here, but his .386 on-base percentage (12th) drags him down a bit. Overall, his .956 OPS ranks behind Williams (1.116), Jimmie Foxx (1.034) and former teammate Manny Ramirez (.999).
RBI: 3rd
Ortiz topped the 100-RBI plateau in 10 different seasons, giving him 1,530 with the Red Sox. Only Yastrzemski (1,844) and Williams (1,839) drove in more runs.
GAMES PLAYED: 5th
He had the luxury of the DH, unlike many others who played before the rule was adopted in 1973, but Ortiz played in 1,953 games with Boston. Leading the way are Yastrzemski (3,308), Dwight Evans (2,505), Williams (2,292) and Jim Rice (2,089).
HITS: 6th
Despite never approaching a 200-hit season, Ortiz hit at least .300 in seven seasons with the Red Sox and tallied 2,079 hits. Yastrzemski (3,419), Williams (2,654), Rice (2,452), Evans (2,373) and Wade Boggs (2,098) rank in the top five.
RUNS: 5th
Big Papi had three seasons with 100-plus runs (and peaked with a four-steal season in 2013), and came around to score a total of 1,204 times. The leaders in Red Sox history: Yastrzemski (1,816), Williams (1,798), Evans (1,435) and Rice (1,249).
WALKS: 4th
In 2006 and 2007, Ortiz led the AL with 119 and 111 bases on balls, respectively, but still got fewer free passes (1,133) during his Red Sox career than Williams (2,021), Yastrzemski (1,845) and Evans (1,337).
DOUBLES: 3rd
Few sluggers made better use of the Green Monster than Ortiz, who had five seasons with at least 40 doubles and led the majors with 48 in his final season. However, his 524 two-baggers still trail Yastrzemski’s 646 and Williams’ 525.
STRIKEOUTS: 3rd
Although it seemed like he delivered in every at-bat — especially during the postseason — Big Papi did come up empty often. His 1,411 K’s in Boston were topped by only Evans (1,643) and Rice (1,423).
