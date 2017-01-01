Where is Super Bowl 51?

Super Bowl 51 will take place on February 5, 2017, but which city will play host to the pinnacle of the NFL season?

It has been quite a regular season in the NFL, and now the calendar switches to January and it is time for playoff football. Starting with wildcard weekend, the AFC and NFC will battle it out respectively to see which two teams will meet up in Super Bowl 51. Each year, the Super Bowl is the most-watched event in America, and it should be no different this February.

Last season, the Carolina Panthers went 15-1 in the regular season, as they ran through the NFC in the playoffs. Denver Broncos rode an elite defense to reach the Super Bowl, and ended up being too much for Cam Newton and the Panthers offense. The Broncos won the game 24-10, and future Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning rode off into the sunset.

The 2016 NFL regular season has been filled with storylines across both conferences, with quarterbacks being at the center of all the action. In the NFC, rookie Dak Prescott has led the Dallas Cowboys to the best record in football after taking over for Tony Romo. Romo broke his back during the preseason, and the team decided to go with Prescott over Mark Sanchez to lead the team.

In the AFC, the Oakland Raiders have been one of the best teams in the league, but they lost their star quarterback to injury in Week 16. New England is the No.1 seed in the conference, winning the most games of any team in the AFC despite the fact that Tom Brady was suspended for the first four games of the season. Both conferences are loaded with talent, and it should make for an exciting game come February.

The game will be held at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, and it is the second time the stadium has hosted. The first time it hosted the venue was named Reliant Stadium, and it hosted the New England Patriots win against the Carolina Panthers. Tom Brady won the MVP, though the game may be most known for Justin Timberlake exposing Janet Jackson’s breast during the half time show. Houston hosted another Super Bowl back in 1974, though that was at Rice Stadium, and featured the Miami Dolphins second consecutive championship.

