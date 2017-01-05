Where Will Hollis Thompson Play Next?

On Wednesday 4 January 2017, the Philadelphia 76ers announced waiving veteran small forward Hollis Thompson. Where will Thompson next play in the NBA?

The Philadelphia 76ers have run the ship to the future into shallow waters. While the back court has been the focus of the team, the team has been comfortable at other areas of the team. Wing duty so far has fallen to starter Robert Covington and mopped up with Hollis Thompson. Some players are healing, enough to nudge head coach Brett Brown to revisit the lab of experimentation at the center and power forward roles.

The power forward role once claimed by Dario Saric has fallen upon other players. And so, Dario Saric slides to small forward, and needs minutes from Covington or Thompson. With the waiver today, it’s obvious where those minutes will come from.

Need Help Back There

With the back court already light due to the loss of Jerryd Bayless for the season, and the fractured foot of Ben Simmons, the team has counted on a tandem of Sergio Rodriguez and T.J. McConnell. That duo handled the duties well enough for the early part of the season. But Rodriguez rolled his ankle, a particularly difficult injury to shake off from the duties of point guard.

Now the team buoyed by versatility has sunk to rigidity. The team needs more faces in the backcourt. To do so, the team parted ways with the senior veteran of this team, Hollis Thompson.

But don’t expect Thompson to last long off an NBA Roster. Thompson has a career three-point shooting accuracy of 38.9 percent, better than the average of all but three NBA teams. And as a matter of fact, three-point shooters are coveted in the NBA today.

So which team might give Thompson’s agent a call? Here are some of the top ten NBA possibilities:

Chicago Bulls

2016 3-point Accuracy: 30.7 percent

Thompson 3-point Accuracy: 38.9 percent

The Chicago Bulls are embroiled in controversy once more. Trying to stay in the playoff hunt, the team sits a game under .500 at 17-18. But the team has been sitting free agent point guard Rajon Rondo, a matter that hasn’t been taken lightly by the veteran. Right now, the situation is heating up rapidly, so rapidly that Rondo has threatened to ask to be traded rather than sit on the bench

While the team sorts through that quagmire, they have fallen to the bottom of the pile as far as shooting the long-ball. And as of today, the only player with a better three-point shot than Hollis Thomspon is power forward Bobby Portis.

Slot Machine

But where do the Bulls put him? Well, if the team trades Rondo, that would create a spot. But if that is not in the works, the team does have rookie small forward Paul Zipser. Zipser was selected 42 in the 2016 NBA Draft and simply needs playing minutes, something he is not getting in Chicago. If Chicago waives him, he would likely sign on with a D-League team. That would give the Bulls veteran depth and a three point shooter they desperately need.

Brooklyn Nets

2016 3-point Accuracy: 33.4 percent

Thompson 3-point Accuracy: 38.9 percent

The Brooklyn Nets must engineer a pipeline without the benefit of the NBA Draft. You see, the team traded a king’s ransom to the Boston Celtics for Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Jason Terry and D.J. White. The cost? Only Gerald Wallace, Kris Humphries, MarShon Brooks, Kris Joseph, Keith Bogans and three first round draft picks (2014, 2016 and 2018), as well as the right to swap first round picks in 2017.

The Nets will likely have a great position in the 2017 NBA Draft, and will watch as the Boston Celtics choose there. Ouch.

And so, the Nets must shop elsewhere for talent. While there will be a number of veterans eager to sign on with an NBA team, none will offer the youth and upside of Thompson. In fact, there is no better three point shooter on the Brooklyn nets Roster.

Corrected waiver order for Hollis Thompson:

BKN

PHX

MIN

LAL

DEN

IND

MIL

CHA

BOS/OKC

UTA

LAC

CLE — Kevin Pelton (@kpelton) January 5, 2017

Where would they put him? Well the Nets could simply waive a player to make room. However, the team could wisely trade a low value player for a second round draft pick and sign Thompson immeditely thereafter. Thompson would immediately help the Nets today

Detroit Pistons

2016 3-point Accuracy: 34.1 percent

Thompson 3-point Accuracy: 38.9 percent

The Detroit Pistons are another struggling team, and are looking for answers. The team has already hit the jackpot in signing former Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ish Smith. So far this season, Smith has played in all 37 games, and has started 21.

The small forward position could use an upgrade. Right now, reserve duties are handled by Stanley Johnson (rookie) and Reggie Bullock (3rd year vet). Thomson would give the team a solid presence off the bench, and he could slide to the shooting guard role as needed.

Fit would work well as well. Smith played in the same backcourt as Thompson with the Philadelphia 76ers, and that would definitely work to the Pistons’ advantage. Signing Thompson would be a low-risk high-reward move for a team begging to find an answer. Hollis Thompson could deliver one.

Golden State Warriors

2016 3-point Accuracy: 38.2 percent

Thompson 3-point Accuracy: 38.9 percent

The Golden State Warriors might not be the first team considered in the grand scheme of the NBA, but the team loves the three point shot.

Hollis Thompson does too.

The Warriors run the NBA’s most potent offense. However, it’s not going to last forever. Right now, Thompson would be about an average three-point shooter on that team. That gives him more than a handful of potential mentors to give him tips, pointers, and to study as he perfects his shot.

The team is handling the duties at small forward through Kevin Durant and Andre Iguodala. While both are playing well, Durant has nine full seasons in the rear view mirror. Iggy has twelve. There is no player in the pipeline for this team right now.

Thompson may not be an All-Star, but on the Warriors, he needn’t be.

Oklahoma City Thunder

2016 3-point Accuracy: 32.9 percent

Thompson 3-point Accuracy: 38.9 percent

The Oklahoma City Thunder appears to be a team that advances through subtraction. Currently, the team is strong in the competition for an NBA playoff spot, despite the attrition of small forward Kevin Durant in free agency.

The Thunder traded for Philadelphia 76ers small forward Jerami Grant. So far, the deal appear solid for the Thunder. Grant is leading the team in blocked shots

Meanwhile. the Thunder are desperately in need of three-point shooting. The team is far off the mark from the previous season, no doubt due to the departure of Durant. But again, there is plenty of youth on this team – but few perimeter shooters.

The team could consider waiving Kyle Singler, a four year veteran with only spotty production, and claim Thompson. While that would initially help the team shoot the long-ball, Thompson could slide to the two, giving the team an option to go lighter than the bevy of shooting guards they currently roster.

Dallas Mavericks

2016 3-point Accuracy: 35.0 percent

Thompson 3-point Accuracy: 38.9 percent

The Dallas Mavericks improved dramatically with the return of veteran Dirk Nowitzki. In that period, the team has been playing .500 ball. But is it too little too late? The team is in a 13 game deficit from .500. Playing even-steven ball the remainder of the season assures the team will pick low in the NBA Draft but not make the playoffs.

Quite the conundrum.

While Barnes is clearly a productive starter, he is backed up by Justin Anderson (second year veteran) and Dorian Finney-Smith (undrafted rookie)

Thompson has better experience and perimeter shot than either. While the team would likely not make the playoffs either way, Thompson would be a nice prospect to consider giving a trial run this season, and consider signing him to a contract if the team likes what they see.

Minnesota Timberwolves

2016 3-point Accuracy: 35.1 percent

Thompson 3-point Accuracy: 38.9 percent

The most surprising NBA team this year, if not the Detroit Pistons, is the Minnesota Timberwolves. A season ago, the team was improving, and appeared to be poised to make a run at post-season play, particularly upon news of signing respected head coach Tom Thibodeau to lead the team.

And then a funny thing happened…

The Timberwolves this year have a solid group of starters. Unfortunately, the depth on the team feels rather shallow. The team is solid with Andrew Wiggins and Zach Levine, but the team could use some help for Shabazz Muhammed and Brandon Rush.

Thompson’s versatility would give him the ability to pull minutes at either position.

While Thompson is not known for strong defensive play, he has improved in the area somewhat. And right now, Thibodeau needs to change the dynamics of the team, if only as a show of concern over the team’s performance so far.

Atlanta Hawks

2016 3-point Accuracy: 33.1 percent

Thompson 3-point Accuracy: 38.9 percent

The Atlanta Hawks are holding their own. Last year’s strong finish did not carry the team to the championship. Right now, the team is counting on two rookies: Taurean Prince, and DeAndre Bembry, to be ready in time for a playoff run.

Both are rookies, and neither is getting much playing time.

The other option is ten year veteran Thabo Sefolosha. But Sefolosha’s three-point shot has faded over the past four years. To win playoff games, a team needs defense and perimeter shooting.

Thompson would be a boon to the team. His age would align him with the core of the team. His three-point shot would open up the offensive playbook, and his maturity would be welcome addition to any NBA team.

Orlando Magic

2016 3-point Accuracy: 33.9 percent

Thompson 3-point Accuracy: 38.9 percent

The Orlando Magic have an uphill battle to get to the 2017 NBA Playoffs. A bit of luck, and bit of risk, and some strategic moves would go a long way to helping the team.

Right now, the Magic need to show some positive momentum. Despite a solid starting five, the team struggles to manufacture points, sitting at 24th in the league. Combine that with the 26th in three point shooting accuracy, and you see where this might be a good fit for “Trey” Thompson.

Right now, the team has two year veterans Damjan Rudez and CJ Wilcox, neither see much playing time. Should the team desire to give Thompson a trial, the team would not be hurt opening a roster spot.

Thompson’s artillery would be just the thing to help this team. Once more, his versatility to play at either shooting guard or small forward could give the Magic solid options going forward as well.

Houston Rockets

2016 3-point Accuracy: 37.8 percent

Thompson 3-point Accuracy: 38.9 percent

Head coach Mike D’Antoni has the Houston Rockets offense purring like a well-oiled machine right now. In fact, D’Antoni is back to his old tricks – boasting the second most proficient NBA offense. However, the Rockets defense is 24th in the league.

While Hollis Thompson likely won’t correct the imbalance, his skillset aligns perfectly with the Rockets current production. So much so, that others are calling for the team to consider Thompson as well:

Sixers cut Hollis Thompson. Should the Rockets cut Brown/Ennis and pick him up? 38.9% 3PT for his career. #ClutchC… https://t.co/CfCSJGrNug — Instant NBA Updates (@InstaNBAUpdates) January 5, 2017

Thompson fills a positional need for the Rockets, and he knows D’Antoni’s system. Conversely, D’Antoni coached Thompson, and under that coaching, Thompson delivered better than 12 points a game.

One can never place too high of a premium on familiarity in the NBA. A coach’s job is likely on the line constantly. D’Antoni knows what Thompson can do, and that includes flourishing in the Rocket’s offense.

More from The Sixer Sense

This article originally appeared on