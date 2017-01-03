Army Private First Class Katelyn Gallagher spent most of her day Monday, her last day of leave, posting signs looking for her dog Buck.

“When I left in May for training, I left him with a family friend, Angelo Sullo, who told me he would care for Buck,” Gallagher told Fox 8 News Monday. “I was so excited to get home and get him.”

But when Gallagher returned home to Cleveland last month, and she went to the house to get Buck, she was told he was no longer there. She said Sullo told her that he could not care for the dog so he gave him away.

“He wouldn’t give me any other information so I don’t know who has him,” Katelyn said. “I am not upset with the people who may have him because I am sure they don’t know. But I really want him back.”

She said Buck is a Bloodhound, is 5-years-old and weights over 100 pounds.

“He is very, very, sweet,” Gallagher said. “I got him when he was 9 months old. He is like my son, he is my best friend. I really want him back. This has been very difficult for me.”

