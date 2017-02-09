Which young player would you pick to build your team around?

If you’re constructing a team around just one rising star, that player should be extremely versatile, coachable, consistent and, for me, preferably play central midfield. Kimmich checks all those boxes and then some.

Kimmich, who celebrated his 22nd birthday on Wednesday, is a phenomenal all-around talent that’s already entrenched himself in Bayern Munich’s starting lineup and the German national team’s. Though he’s in line to succeed Xabi Alonso in the heart of Bayern’s midfield, Kimmich has also excelled at right back for club and country, and even fared well as emergency center back when Bayern were in a pinch last season. Pep Guardiola lauded him for his passion and coachability, and Kimmich’s game intelligence, passing and technical ability have already earned him comparisons to the soon-to-be-retired Philipp Lahm. If you can build your team around the next Lahm, that’s not a bad place to start. – Thomas Hautmann

