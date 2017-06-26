White House does not plan Ramadan event

Breaking with recent White House tradition, President Donald Trump has opted not to host an event marking Islam’s holy month of Ramadan.

Past presidents have welcomed Muslim Americans for a traditional iftar dinner, which follows daily fasting from dawn to sunset. Ramadan ends with the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which was celebrated Sunday in most Muslim countries.

Trump issued a statement Saturday, saying that he and wife Melania “send our warm greetings to Muslims as they celebrate Eid al-Fitr.” The White House says there are no plans for anything further. Asked why Trump isn’t hosting a dinner, White House spokesman Sean Spicer says he doesn’t know.

Last year, President Barack Obama hosted a reception commemorating the holy month after it ended.