More than 40 percent of White House staffers earn in excess of $100,000 a year, according to new salary details released Friday. And some of the wealthiest aides to President Trump aren’t paid at all.

A White House staff salary document shows that 22 of Trump’s aides, including some of the best-known to the public, are earning $179,700.

They include chief strategist Steve Bannon, chief of staff Reince Priebus, press secretary Sean Spicer, senior counselor Kellyanne Conway and Hope Hicks, the assistant to the president and director of strategic communications.

Several of the president’s closest aides are choosing not to take a salary. Among those forgoing pay are Trump’s daughter Ivanka, identified in the official document as ‘‘first daughter and adviser to the president,’’ and son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner.

A presidential assistant for intragovernmental and technology initiatives, Reed Cordish, is also going unpaid. He too comes from a real estate family.

Other aides such as Gary Cohn, formerly a top executive at Goldman Sachs, are working at a steep discount of $30,000. Cohn left his old job with more than $284 million freed up in bonuses, reports said.

The highest-paid staffer appears to be senior policy adviser Mark House, who is making $187,100 a year, according to the 16-page document.

The White House has been required to report the salaries and staff titles to Congress every year since 1995.

