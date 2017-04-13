White House reportedly has plans in place to buildup deportation force

The Trump administration is reportedly working to build a nationwide deportation force and is even considering to drop the polygraph test and physical fitness exams for potential agents, the Washington Post reported Wednesday.

The paper, citing an internal Department of Homeland Security memo.

Trump seeks to bring in an additional 5,000 border agents and 10,000 ICE agents. That pricetag could cost up to $100 million, the agency said.

Homeland Security has also found locations that could increase detention space, but may not be able to secure the necessary funding for it, The Post reported.

Border Patrol is also looking to possibly hold immigration-court hearings through video conferences at or near U.S. ports of entry if Mexico agrees to the procedure, according to the paper. The U.S. could also send judges to so-called “port courts,” thought it could cost $400,000 per location.

Republican lawmakers have proposed a delay of the $1.5 billion for the wall and $2.6 billion for added security until after a new spending bill is approved.

White House officials told the Washington Post the plans are still in the preliminary stages and have not been reviewed by senior Homeland Security officials.

Trump’s January executive orders call for ICE to expand a program where the agency grants local law enforcement immigration powers that are usually reserved only for the federal government.

ICE is reviewing applications from 18 new jurisdictions and added that 50 other jurisdictions are interested in participating in the program, DHS said.

