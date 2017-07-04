White House Says Trump, Putin To Meet At G-20 Summit On Friday

The White House has confirmed reports that U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin this Friday, according to NBC News on Tuesday. Their talk will take place during the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany, and it’s planned as “a full-fledged ‘sit down’ meeting,” RT News reported, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Ahead of the summit, Trump spoke with German Chancellor Angela Merkel about trade and climate issues, the White House said.

